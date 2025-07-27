List of teams qualified for PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Grand Finals from Group Stage

The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 concluded on July 27, after intense battles between 24 teams. The top eight teams from the stage qualified for the Grand Finals, and the 16 remaining teams will try to do the same by competing in the Survival Stage, scheduled on July 29 and 30, 2025. The Grand Finals will take place from August 1 to 3, 2025.Alter Ego (from Indonesia) came out on top in the overall standings of the Group Stage. The squad played aggressively and scored 121 points, including 86 eliminations. 4Thrives (from Pakistan) also impressed everyone with its performances and secured the second spot with 111 points and two Chicken Dinners.Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Grand Finals so far View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the eight teams that made it to the finale from the Group Stage:Alter Ego4ThrivesDRXWeibo GamingAlpha GamingTeam SecretThunder TalkIDAOverall standings of PMWC 2025 Group StageAlter Ego Are - 121 points4thrives Esports - 111 pointsDRX - 89 pointsWeibo Gaming - 89 pointsAlpha Gaming - 86 pointsTeam Secret - 86 pointsThunderTalk Gaming - 83 pointsIDA Esports - 83 pointsRegnum Carya - 81 pointsNS RedForce - 76 pointsYangon Galacticos - 75 pointsAlpha7 Esports - 70 pointsHoraa Esports - 70 pointsPOWR eSports - 63 pointsTeam AxTMG - 62 pointsTeam Vision - 59 pointseArena - 58 pointsINFLUENCE RAGE - 54 pointsR8 Esports - 50 pointsINTENSE GAME - 45 pointsFire Flux Esports - 38 pointsTeam Falcons - 37 pointsKINOTROP - 36 pointsTeam GAMAX - 26 pointsSouth Korea’s DRX claimed third rank with 89 points and two Chicken Dinners. Weibo Gaming (from China) came fourth, with 89 points, despite not winning a single match. Alpha Gaming, a Mongolian PUBG Mobile squad, improved its performance in its last few matches of the Group Stage and moved up to fifth place with 86 points.Team Secret (from Vietnam) and TT Global (from China) came sixth and seventh, with 86 and 83 points, respectively. IDA (from Turkey) grabbed the eighth spot on the leaderboard with 83 points. These top eight teams from the Group Stage have secured their spots in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegnum Carya (from Turkey) failed to finish in the top eight of the overall standings by a small margin. The PMGO 2025 champion ranked ninth with 81 points. NS RedForce and Yangon came 10th and 11th, with 76 and 75 points, respectively.Defending champions Alpha7 Esports had a terrible run in its last six matches of the stage and slipped to 12th spot with 70 points. India’s Team AxTMG ranked 15th, with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team secured a fantastic 18-point win in the last game of the Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile event.