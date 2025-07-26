Pakistan’s 4Thrives ranks first as Day 2 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage concludes

4Thrives from Pakistan surprised everyone in its 12 matches at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage. The team finished first in the overall standings after Day 2, having amassed 111 points, two Chicken Dinners, and 65 eliminations. Many lauded its consistency throughout these matches.A total of 24 teams are competing in the Group Stage of the PMWC 2025. The participants were seeded into three groups: Yellow, Green, and Red. Group Yellow has played all 12 games of the stage. While Groups Green and Red have showcased six. They will play their remaining six fixtures on July 27.Overall points table after Day 2 of PMWC 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram Post4thrives Esports - 111 pointsDRX - 89 pointsTeam Secret - 86 pointsRegnum Carya - 81 pointsAlter Ego Ares - 78 pointsYangon Galacticos - 75 pointsTeam Vision - 59 pointsAlpha7 Esports - 55 pointsINFLUENCE RAGE - 54 pointsIDA Esports - 46 pointsThunderTalk Gaming - 45 pointsWeibo Gaming - 40 pointsAlpha Gaming - 38 pointsHoraa Esports - 38 pointsFire Flux Esports - 38 pointsR8 Esports - 26 pointsTeam AxTMG - 22 pointsTeam Falcons - 22 pointsINTENSE GAME - 21 pointsPOWR eSports - 19 pointseArena - 18 pointsNS RedForce - 16 pointsKINOTROPE - 15 pointsTeam GAMAX - 5 points View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSouth Korea’s DRX finished second with 89 points and 51 eliminations. The team secured two Chicken Dinners across its 12 matches. Moving down, Team Secret from Vietnam sat third with 86 points.Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 winners, stood fourth with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. Alter Ego has played only six games and secured fifth place with 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Indonesian powerhouse kicked off its PMWC campaign on Day 2 and displayed outstanding performances. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYangon Galacticos and Team Vision finished sixth and seventh with 75 and 59 points, respectively. Alpha7 Esports earned 55 points in its first six matches and held eighth in the overall standings.Chinese organizations TT Global and Weibo Gaming settled for 11th and 12th with 45 and 40 points, respectively. Further down, Horaa from Nepal ranked 14th, while Alpha Gaming from Mongolia finished 15th.India’s Team AxTMG sat 17th with 22 points. The team will play its remaining six matches of the PMWC Group Stage on July 27. KINOTROPE and Gamax Esports remained rooted to the bottom with 15 and five points, respectively.