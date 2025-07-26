  • home icon
Pakistan’s 4Thrives ranks first as Day 2 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage concludes

By Gametube
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:41 GMT
Day 2 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage took place on July 26 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Day 2 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage took place on July 26 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

4Thrives from Pakistan surprised everyone in its 12 matches at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage. The team finished first in the overall standings after Day 2, having amassed 111 points, two Chicken Dinners, and 65 eliminations. Many lauded its consistency throughout these matches.

A total of 24 teams are competing in the Group Stage of the PMWC 2025. The participants were seeded into three groups: Yellow, Green, and Red. Group Yellow has played all 12 games of the stage. While Groups Green and Red have showcased six. They will play their remaining six fixtures on July 27.

Overall points table after Day 2 of PMWC 2025

  1. 4thrives Esports - 111 points
  2. DRX - 89 points
  3. Team Secret - 86 points
  4. Regnum Carya - 81 points
  5. Alter Ego Ares - 78 points
  6. Yangon Galacticos - 75 points
  7. Team Vision - 59 points
  8. Alpha7 Esports - 55 points
  9. INFLUENCE RAGE - 54 points
  10. IDA Esports - 46 points
  11. ThunderTalk Gaming - 45 points
  12. Weibo Gaming - 40 points
  13. Alpha Gaming - 38 points
  14. Horaa Esports - 38 points
  15. Fire Flux Esports - 38 points
  16. R8 Esports - 26 points
  17. Team AxTMG - 22 points
  18. Team Falcons - 22 points
  19. INTENSE GAME - 21 points
  20. POWR eSports - 19 points
  21. eArena - 18 points
  22. NS RedForce - 16 points
  23. KINOTROPE - 15 points
  24. Team GAMAX - 5 points
South Korea’s DRX finished second with 89 points and 51 eliminations. The team secured two Chicken Dinners across its 12 matches. Moving down, Team Secret from Vietnam sat third with 86 points.

Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 winners, stood fourth with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. Alter Ego has played only six games and secured fifth place with 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Indonesian powerhouse kicked off its PMWC campaign on Day 2 and displayed outstanding performances.

Yangon Galacticos and Team Vision finished sixth and seventh with 75 and 59 points, respectively. Alpha7 Esports earned 55 points in its first six matches and held eighth in the overall standings.

Chinese organizations TT Global and Weibo Gaming settled for 11th and 12th with 45 and 40 points, respectively. Further down, Horaa from Nepal ranked 14th, while Alpha Gaming from Mongolia finished 15th.

India’s Team AxTMG sat 17th with 22 points. The team will play its remaining six matches of the PMWC Group Stage on July 27. KINOTROPE and Gamax Esports remained rooted to the bottom with 15 and five points, respectively.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
