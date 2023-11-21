“Literally opposite of Pokimane” - Tfue garners praise after giving away $100k on his comeback livestream on Kick

Fortnite icon and popular streamer Turner "Tfue" captured widespread attention as he resumed streaming following a hiatus announced several months ago (in June 2023). This break was prompted by challenges in his personal life and mental well-being. However, the streaming sensation is now active again after signing a contract with Kick.

Making a triumphant comeback, the streamer garnered an impressive audience with over 50K concurrent (live) viewers across both his Twitch and Kick livestreams.

His comeback stream had a charitable touch, as he doled out a whopping $100K to fans and viewers during his in-real-life (IRL) stream. Reacting to his stream, fans labeled him as:

"Literally the opposite of Pokimane."

Fans make sarcastic comparisons between the two creators (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

Tfue shells out money to passers-by, fans react to his return

Tfue, a prominent figure in the Fortnite community, undeniably made a grand return. This marked the streamer's inaugural broadcast since declaring temporary retirement in June 2023.

Nevertheless, speculation about his return has been rampant recently, especially with the revival of the OG Fortnite map. This assumption gained momentum with additional comments from fellow streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV," also the co-owner of Kick streaming.

The swirling speculations were ultimately laid to rest when Tfue officially declared his return to streaming, accompanied by the revelation of his non-exclusive contract with Kick streaming.

During his comeback stream, he generously distributed money to strangers and fans. Initially, he handed it out freely, but at times, he engaged his audience by challenging them to tasks like completing push-ups. The VODs to his stream are available both on Twitch and Kick Streaming.

As one of the most popular streamers, his comeback naturally sparked numerous online reactions. Here are some noteworthy ones:

Fans react to the streamer returning (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

Tfue currently stands as one of the most followed creators on Twitch, boasting an impressive fan base of over 11.4 million. He's swiftly gained momentum on Kick, amassing a remarkable following of 126K in just a few days.

His return stream took an unusual turn as he ventured into IRL content. However, with the revival of the OG Fortnite map, it's anticipated that he'll soon be back dominating the battle royale game.