"Lock them up!" - Footage of elderly vendor getting attacked during Kai Cenat's riot leaves netizens enraged

Streamer celebrity Kai Cenat's turbulent meet-and-greet (August 4) in New York was the most widely discussed incident in the streaming community over the weekend. Unfortunately, the situation escalated into acts of violence and vandalism. Particularly alarming was footage showing attackers harming an elderly street vendor while others attempted to pilfer items from his kiosk.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/uCNLW7OLOO Video of 60 year old kiosk worker getting robbed during the Kai Cenat giveaway has appeared online. #DramaAlert

Naturally, the video clip sparked a wave of furious responses from the online community, with many demanding that the attackers be held accountable and face charges for their actions. One user asserted:

"Lock them up!"

What happened during the Kai Cenat meet-and-greet?

As previously mentioned, Kai Cenat's meet-and-greet livestream, which was intended to distribute complimentary PlayStation consoles, swiftly veered off course due to an unexpected turnout of over 2,000 attendees.

Individuals were seen engaging in acts of car vandalism, damaging public property, and even leaping onto the vehicle that Kai Cenat was using for transportation.

A notable incident documented by the media involved a vendor in his 60s, who was allegedly assaulted and injured on his head, neck, and back while attempting to prevent individuals from looting his kiosk. According to a CBS report:

"His whole kiosk was ransacked. All the chips were broken, pulled apart, and things were taken off it and he was saying that he was injured because he was trying to stop the kids and they hit his head, his neck, his back. The gentleman is in his 60s."

Ty @wrldofty

Hasan Abi comments on assault of 60 Year Old Man and Robbery of his Candy Kiosk during Kai Cenat NYC Riot "Talking about 3$ Worth of fu***** Doritos like there was a Bank Run"Hasan Abi comments on assault of 60 Year Old Man and Robbery of his Candy Kiosk during Kai Cenat NYC Riot pic.twitter.com/uSmQwMDdcK

In a conversation with the media, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey revealed that a significant number of those involved in the disturbances were carrying dangerous objects. He also mentioned that these individuals resorted to throwing cans and bottles at one another and officers present at the location.

Moreover, he has officially confirmed that the individuals responsible for these actions will face charges once their identities are confirmed. He also mentioned that Kai could potentially be charged with inciting a riot and participating in unlawful assembly.

What did fans say?

The footage of the street vendor getting attacked and stolen from was quickly shared across Twitter (X) and garnered a lot of reactions from netizens. Here are some of them:

veazy @veazydoezit THOSE THUGS UP @DramaAlert LOCKTHOSETHUGSUP

LEGION.CRO @WalkingTall101 @DramaAlert I personally can’t stand seeing so much cowards getting away with anything and everything all in the name of being a “MINORITY”

Steven @IBeXeeting @DramaAlert I hope kai cenat pays him back for all of this!

asura @montblanckiaraa @DramaAlert Kai gotta speak up about this man. If not im genuinely disappointed as someone i look up to

Although Kai Cenat was detained on the day of the riots, he was subsequently released on the same day. It remains to be seen if he will face any additional consequences.