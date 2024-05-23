Logan Paul claims PRIME might sue "Instagram doctor" for misleading viewers about their product

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul posted a short video on his social media handles yesterday to counter claims about PRIME Hydration by an Instagram influencer named Dr. Daniel Pompa. For context, Pompa made a short reel on the platform a few days ago about the supposed amounts of PFAS found in their products due to a lawsuit from last year surrounding the topic.

Logan has made several videos on his social media in response to the lawsuit since then. This time, in a now-deleted video Dr. Daniel Pompa had stated:

"Parents listen, are your kids drinking this? Three times the level of forever chemicals, PFAS, found in this..."

PFAS, or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known to be quite dangerous for one's health, so the accusation naturally caused a lot of online debate about PRIME. In his response uploaded on May 21, Logan Paul called out the influencer, describing him as a "carrot-colored Instagram Doctor":

"Alright, let's talk about it. After I corrected the TikTok lawyer with facts debunking this crap, I never thought I would have to do the same to a carrot-colored Instagram Doctor."

Logan Paul attacks Instagram Influencer and threatens lawsuit over video about PRIME Hydration

In his video, Logan Paul first attacked the Instagram influencer by bringing up his past activities which reportedly include him being sentenced to 16 years of probation for stealing from a trust fund:

"You'd think after this guy was sentenced to 16 years of probation for stealing $1.4 million from his adoptive children's trust fund, true story, he would stop lying for his financial benefit."

Paul also went after Dr. Daniel Pompa's credibility, claiming he is only a chiropractor with an expired license spewing "bullsh*t" about his company:

"And I guess that it doesn't surprise me that he calls himself a doctor when he is actually a chiropractor. A chiropractor whose license has been suspended and is currently considered expired and on probation. Obviously, we sent this guy a cease and desist, and go him to half-apologize. But in the same video, he doubled down on his bullsh*t."

The WWE star, who recently had YouTube streamer IShowSpeed join PRIME Hydration as a content creator, had sent Pompa a cease and desist letter to stop talking about his company. The Instagram influencer had uploaded an apology video saying:

"Logan Paul from PRIME Hydration and Energy Drinks sent me this cease and desist, he was not happy about this video. However, Logan, I do apologize."

Logan Paul then claimed that Dr. Daniel Pompa's own comment section had turned against him and briefly explained that the misinformation in the Instagram influencer's video was because he had mixed up PRIME Energy cans with PRIME Hydration bottles:

"He is even being called out in his own comment section for spreading misinformation but now I've got to come out here and expose the guy because he cannot tell the difference between a can of PRIME Energy and a bottle of PRIME Hydration."

Pompa in his apology video had essentially insinuated that he was just the messenger:

"But Logan, don't shoot the messenger, I am just bringing the message.

To which Logan Paul's reply was a lawsuit threat:

"Don't worry bro, I am not going to shoot you. But PRIME is considering suing you for millions of dollars of damage you caused, make you file for bankruptcy a second time. Budy, you don't know a single thing about what you are claiming but If I ever want to overdose on self-tanner and get my back cracked, I am coming to you."

PRIME has quickly become very famous across several continents, partly due to its famous owners. They have also been signing deals with popular sports clubs and celebrities, most recently announcing a collaboration with Mexican singer Peso Pluma.

