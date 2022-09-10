Logan Paul expresses gratitude to fans in wake of 99 Originals project

With Logan Paul concluding his latest NFT project of creating 99 Originals, fans have taken the time to share their words of appreciation and commendation. For context, the YouTuber created this project in May 2022 by clicking 99 original polaroid images centering around a different subject.
The first NFT Polaroid, which depicted a picture of Beeple, was sold for 25 Ethereum (around $43K).
Logan also filmed a video of him conveying the stories behind some polaroids he had clicked on. The video received an overwhelming amount of supportive comments.
Sharing a token of gratitude yesterday, Logan tweeted:
Logan Paul's NFT project a smashing success
It's fair to say that not only did his latest NFT venture attract lots of applause, but it also deepened his pocket. Logan incurred significant profits by selling one of his World of Women NFTs to The Sandbox.
It was reportedly sold for over 200 ETH, which amounts to around $765K. The YouTuber gained a profit of over $500K from that one sale alone.
Logan Paul's photographic NFTs are a keepsake of key instances and memories and a reminder of his life's transformation. The various NFTs come with a variety of utilities and benefits.
According to the 99 Originals website, all NFTs have been sold for a combined price of over $2.3 million. The last of his collection depicts Logan Paul floating in a zero-gravity spacecraft model. As of today, it has a live bid of over 27 ETH which translates to roughly around $47K.
Earlier this month, Logan Paul shared the first set of comments appreciating his project. He tweeted:
It remains to be seen if Logan will return with the second installation of his venture or create a new one. Considering that the whole enterprise has been highly profitable, it will be no surprise if he takes on a brand new initiative.
Fans react to project
Viewers have applauded the incredible initiative of the content creator. Not only did it raise a lot of revenue, but it shared a collection of intriguing tales from around the globe.
Here are some comments under the tweets:
The NFT project is certainly not the only successful venture Paul has entered. Earlier this year, Logan Paul and KSI (formerly rivals) joined hands to create a hydration drinking company called Prime Hydration.
It has been a thriving business, with bottles selling out at a rate of knots in the USA and the UK.