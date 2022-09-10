Logan Paul expresses gratitude to fans in wake of 99 Originals project

With Logan Paul concluding his latest NFT project of creating 99 Originals, fans have taken the time to share their words of appreciation and commendation. For context, the YouTuber created this project in May 2022 by clicking 99 original polaroid images centering around a different subject.

The first NFT Polaroid, which depicted a picture of Beeple, was sold for 25 Ethereum (around $43K).

Logan also filmed a video of him conveying the stories behind some polaroids he had clicked on. The video received an overwhelming amount of supportive comments.

Sharing a token of gratitude yesterday, Logan tweeted:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Still beaming about the reception of 99 Originals, a project very close to my heart.



Truly humbling, can’t wait for part two.

Logan Paul's NFT project a smashing success

It's fair to say that not only did his latest NFT venture attract lots of applause, but it also deepened his pocket. Logan incurred significant profits by selling one of his World of Women NFTs to The Sandbox.

It was reportedly sold for over 200 ETH, which amounts to around $765K. The YouTuber gained a profit of over $500K from that one sale alone.

Logan Paul's photographic NFTs are a keepsake of key instances and memories and a reminder of his life's transformation. The various NFTs come with a variety of utilities and benefits.

According to the 99 Originals website, all NFTs have been sold for a combined price of over $2.3 million. The last of his collection depicts Logan Paul floating in a zero-gravity spacecraft model. As of today, it has a live bid of over 27 ETH which translates to roughly around $47K.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul shared the first set of comments appreciating his project. He tweeted:

It remains to be seen if Logan will return with the second installation of his venture or create a new one. Considering that the whole enterprise has been highly profitable, it will be no surprise if he takes on a brand new initiative.

Fans react to project

Viewers have applauded the incredible initiative of the content creator. Not only did it raise a lot of revenue, but it shared a collection of intriguing tales from around the globe.

Here are some comments under the tweets:

Raffay Alvi @raffayalvi @LoganPaul Just finished watching the entire video, and it was like I experienced everything with you. Definitely going to try and make a video about it and help bring more exposure to the project itself. You’ve truly continued to keep improving and grow Logan. Amazing job! @LoganPaul Just finished watching the entire video, and it was like I experienced everything with you. Definitely going to try and make a video about it and help bring more exposure to the project itself. You’ve truly continued to keep improving and grow Logan. Amazing job!

runawayincircles_ 🤍🗡 @postsbudlight_ @LoganPaul your mind is absolutely insane the creativity with all of those photos was absolutely incredible I love seeing pictures and love taking them too but I’m not nearly as creative as you I take good ones but not as good as this . But this really inspired me to take more pictures - @LoganPaul your mind is absolutely insane the creativity with all of those photos was absolutely incredible I love seeing pictures and love taking them too but I’m not nearly as creative as you I take good ones but not as good as this . But this really inspired me to take more pictures -

Selhorst @Tsrohles @LoganPaul Glued to the tv for the entire video. Awesome to get a peak behind the curtain for the project and how much you really loved everything you were doing @LoganPaul Glued to the tv for the entire video. Awesome to get a peak behind the curtain for the project and how much you really loved everything you were doing

xRavenMvz @xRavenMvz @LoganPaul Video makes me wanna sell nft Polaroid’s it just looks so fun to do @LoganPaul Video makes me wanna sell nft Polaroid’s it just looks so fun to do

Nike @nikeshane15 @LoganPaul Shot very 40 minutes went by so quick, so awesome to see everywhere you traveled. Would love a longer video of just you guys in the planes the cars, hotel etc. would be cool for a long behind the scenes. Huge fan @LoganPaul Shot very 40 minutes went by so quick, so awesome to see everywhere you traveled. Would love a longer video of just you guys in the planes the cars, hotel etc. would be cool for a long behind the scenes. Huge fan

SJ_Yunoo @Master90631742 @LoganPaul Honestly Logan you are one of the most talented authentic content creators and I just love watching your videos and I hope you make another video soon because I’ve been missing your content since your lockdown vlogs @LoganPaul Honestly Logan you are one of the most talented authentic content creators and I just love watching your videos and I hope you make another video soon because I’ve been missing your content since your lockdown vlogs

davydpolanco @davydpolanco12 @LoganPaul You changed in the world Logan what are your projects awesome they are cool and amazing @LoganPaul You changed in the world Logan what are your projects awesome they are cool and amazing

Michał @MichaIT_03 @LoganPaul Nah but fr it’s so sick. I ain’t into NFTs, but 99 Originals is incredibly creative. Congrats @LoganPaul Nah but fr it’s so sick. I ain’t into NFTs, but 99 Originals is incredibly creative. Congrats

ye🐐 @MCFCye @LoganPaul inspired me to get a polaroid now @LoganPaul inspired me to get a polaroid now❤️

VEVE ⭕️G @marionberisha14 @LoganPaul You’ve taken content creating to a whole new level even before this was released. I still go back and rewatch the flat earth doc due to how well it was shot! Well done brother man @LoganPaul You’ve taken content creating to a whole new level even before this was released. I still go back and rewatch the flat earth doc due to how well it was shot! Well done brother man

The NFT project is certainly not the only successful venture Paul has entered. Earlier this year, Logan Paul and KSI (formerly rivals) joined hands to create a hydration drinking company called Prime Hydration.

It has been a thriving business, with bottles selling out at a rate of knots in the USA and the UK.

