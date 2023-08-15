Logan Paul under fire after wagering $1 million with Conor McGregor despite owing millions to CryptoZoo victims

WWE personality and YouTuber Logan Paul is again facing backlash from the online community. This comes after he uploaded a video where he bet $1 million on his bout against Dillon Danis, renowned UFC star Conor McGregor's close friend and trainee. However, this particular clip has sparked criticism, especially since Logan has yet to reimburse the individuals affected by his Crypto project.

The post was shared by Dillon, who took to Twitter to express his reaction and call out Logan:

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that Dillon himself has faced scrutiny for his involvement in crypto-related activities. YouTuber Coffeezilla exposed him for endorsing crypto projects without conducting proper due diligence.

Logan Paul faces further criticism following his $1 million bet proposal

Once again, Logan Paul finds himself in the midst of negative media attention. This time it is due to his $1 million bet against Conor McGregor in anticipation of his upcoming boxing match against Dillon on October 14 as part of KSI's Misfits Boxing 009 event. Here's what Logan said in his recent video:

"If you're so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you. I'd bet Dillon but he's a broke b*tch. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on bro, I know you caked up. Let's see how confident you are."

Expand Tweet

As of now, Conor has not yet responded to the proposal. Nevertheless, the online community has promptly highlighted that Logan's outstanding debts to his crypto victims still remain a significant concern.

Earlier this year, Logan made a commitment to allocate nearly $2 million towards reimbursing the victims of his crypto-related activities. However, according to Coffeezilla's report, no funds have been returned to the affected individuals up to this point.

What did the community say?

Naturally, the recent post by Logan and Dillon has triggered a significant wave of responses, resulting in both of them facing criticism for their involvement in crypto-related activities. Here are some notable ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Recently, Logan Paul garnered media attention as he, along with KSI's hydration drinks company Prime, became the official sponsor for German football club giant Bayern Munich. Before their collaboration with the Bavarians, Prime had previously announced partnerships with other renowned football clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal.