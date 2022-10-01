“I almost died”- Logan Paul recalls terrifying dune buggy accident with his girlfriend 

During the September 28 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul recalled a terrifying incident. Whilst on a youthful outing, the YouTuber accidentally flipped a golf buggy with his girlfriend Nina Agdal beside him.

Explaining the incident to his viewers, Logan said:

"...I almost died too!”

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber and internet personality with a massive following on social media. From competing in WWE to challenging controversial personality Andrew Tate, the internet sensation is having an eventful year.

Logan Paul says he "almost died" in a horrible golf buggy accident in LA

While talking about his new girlfriend, Logan Paul revealed how he almost lost her trust after crashing a golf buggy. Just four minutes after promising her a safe ride, the YouTuber flipped the vehicle at his ranch in LA, putting them both in a near-death situation.

Explaining the terrifying incident, Paul stated:

"I am a dumba**. We were at the ranch, you were there. A ltitle get away in LA, I managed to go up to the ranch the first time I've been there in a couple years... I got to see my dad who I haven't seen in a while and reconnected with him, had some really cool father-son moments, broke his ribs. Anyways, we're driving Polaris RZR, off-road four-wheel dune buggy, I love these things."

As per the boxing sensation, he slammed the brakes whilst going too fast around a sharp turn. However, he ended up flipping the buggy with both of them inside. He elaborated:

"The two-seaters, though, are a little dangerous. And I say that because pretty much everyone who’s ever driven it flips. Except me, because I’m very good at driving these things. Or so I thought... She comes after me before we go in it and she's like "hey I haven't been in these things a lot, I don't feel super comfortable, can you please not flip?""

Logan Paul further added:

"She goes please don't flip and I said "Baby, I am 27 years old I've made the mistakes, I've done the showing off, I have Precious cargo now, I don't need to prove myself to you. You are safe in my hands, I told you, I am three things baby. A provider, a protector, and a penetrator and in this case, I will protect you...""

The YouTuber emphasized how unnerving the incident was for both of them. Stating his relief at surviving the fiasco, he explained:

“It was horrifying, and we knew I was going too fast. I hadn’t driven it in awhile, it had just rained, the roads weren’t to be trusted. I hadn’t been there in awhile, so the roads had eroded in a way I wasn’t familiar with. It was really bad...There was music playing, “F**king Post Malone ‘Rich & Sad’ was the song that was playing that I almost died to!”

Despite experiencing a near-death moment, Paul felt remorseful for the trust his girlfriend showed towards him and how he smashed it in just four minutes.

Social media reacts to "All Boys" podcast episode

As expected, the podcast was an instant hit, with viewers demanding more "all-boys" episodes. At the time of writing, the episode has raked in over a million views and thousands of comments.

Here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to the All Boys podcast episode (Image via IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

With that being said, the YouTuber was relieved to have survived the incident with his partner.

