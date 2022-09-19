"It would kill his career too" - WWE veteran explains how fans might react if Logan Paul dethrones Roman Reigns

Jim Cornette has explained how the WWE Universe might react if Logan Paul possibly dethrones Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

During the press conference in Las Vegas, it was confirmed that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that fans might riot if Logan ends up beating Reigns. Cornette himself isn't in favor of the 27-year-old possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Now I got a problem. I mean, it would kill his career too because then all the really dedicated fans would hate him for the rest of his life because even though he's an athlete and he did well, he's had what, two matches? That would be insane and the fans would riot but they wouldn't be able to blame sh*t stain like they did for the David Arquette thing but it would be the same kind of reaction. It's just bullsh*t, so no no," said Cornette. [3:02-3:39]

Roman Reigns explained why he is facing Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

The match will mark Logan's third-ever match in the company and will be his first time challenging for a title.

Speaking to Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind The Gloves recently, The Tribal Chief said that he wasn't interested in defending his title against Paul but he is always keen on delivering what's best for the business.

"As the face of this company, there’s all kinds of responsibilities and obligations. You have a billion-dollar industry on your back. So, you’re going to do some things that you may not exactly agree with, …you know that’s the whole responsibility and the purpose of being where I am. So, sometimes we don’t have to… we we don’t…we do things that we don’t necessarily want to do and that is kind of where we have fallen into this."

Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense will be his first since Clash at the Castle in the UK. Reigns also said that he will smash The Maverick and will not go easy on him in the ring.

The Head of the Table will aim to once again walk out with both his world championships to set up a potential showdown with The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

