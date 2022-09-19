“Sometimes we do things we don’t necessarily want to do” - Roman Reigns gives his honest take on WWE Crown Jewel match against Logan Paul

Roman Reigns gave his honest opinion on why he agreed to defend his undisputed title against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

During the Crown Jewel press conference, Triple H announced that Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The PLE will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2022.

In an interview, Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind The Gloves asked The Tribal Chief why he agreed to defend his title against The Maverick.

Reigns mentioned that he was not interested in defending his title against a newcomer like Paul, but as the face of the company, he was obligated to do what is best for business.

"As the face of this company, there’s all kinds of responsibilities and obligations. You have a billion-dollar industry on your back. So, you’re going to do some things that you may not exactly agree with, …you know that’s the whole responsibility and the purpose of being where I am. So, sometimes we don’t have to… we we don’t…we do things that we don’t necessarily want to do and that is kind of where we have fallen into this," Roman Reigns said. [00:47 - 01:16]

Roman Reigns whether he believes Logan Paul deserves a match against him

During the same interview with Behind The Gloves, The Tribal Chief mentioned that he does not believe the YouTuber deserves a shot at the title against him, but since Paul brings more viewers to the product, he has gotten this match on the big stage.

"Whether I believe if he(Logan Paul) deserves to be in the ring, has he earned the right to be in the ring with me? No! But this isn’t a fair world there’s a lot of different variables that come into it. He’s a Paul brother for Christ’s sake and that’s why he has gotten this opportunity,” Reigns said. [01:16 - 01:29]

The Tribal Chief claimed that he will not go easy on The Maverick in the ring and that he will smash him.

Who is your pick to leave WWE Crown Jewel as the champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

