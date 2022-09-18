"A beating for the entire world to see" - Roman Reigns sends first warning message to Logan Paul after confirmation of their historic title match

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a warning message to Logan Paul after the confirmation of their match at Crown Jewel.

During the recent press conference in Las Vegas, Triple H confirmed that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul. The two will face off at WWE's next premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, The Head of the Table put Paul on notice by sending him a warning message.

"A worldwide trip to the Top of the Mountain. And a beating for the entire world to see. THE main event. #GODMode" wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' tweet below:

The seeds of the Reigns-Paul rivalry were planted after The Tribal Chief appeared on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast recently. After Reigns left the set, Paul took a subtle dig at the former, claiming that he could dethrone The Head of the Table.

On this week's SmackDown, Paul was confronted by The Bloodline, as he came face-to-face with the likes of Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and other members of Reigns' faction.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul got into a physical altercation at the Crown Jewel press conference

At the Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas, things got quite intense between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, who had The Bloodline by his side.

Despite Paul showing up all by himself, it didn't prevent him from taking digs at Reigns and his faction. After a brief verbal confrontation with Paul Heyman, The Maverick was shoved by Reigns. Triple H quickly stepped between the two men before things could get out of control.

With the match now officially confirmed for Crown Jewel, Reigns will aim to successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship outside of the US once again.

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Title for 700+ days having captured the title in 2020. While numerous WWE stars have made their intentions clear of dethroning The Tribal Chief, Logan Paul now has the opportunity to pull off the unthinkable in only his third WWE match.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at Crown Jewel? Roman Reigns Logan Paul 0 votes so far