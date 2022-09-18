Watch: Roman Reigns shoves WWE Superstar at Crown Jewel press conference after confirmation of his next title defense

At the recent Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul took multiple digs at each other.

However, things got physical at one point as The Tribal Chief shoved his upcoming opponent. The turn of events occurred after Logan got into a verbal exchange with Paul Heyman.

At this year's Crown Jewel premium live event, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan. This will be the 27-year-old's third-ever match in the company.

Watch the clip of Reigns shoving Logan below:

The YouTuber's first match in the company was at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with a former WWE Champion, The Miz. The duo defeated The Mysterios before Logan went on to face The A-Lister himself.

At SummerSlam, the 27-year-old competed in his first and only singles match in WWE so far. As of right now, his only singles match experience in the company is a contest against The Miz.

Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that he liked the idea of the match.

Mantell also said he enjoyed the opening segment of the latest edition of SmackDown with Logan Paul coming face-to-face with The Bloodline, minus Roman Reigns.

"But I think Logan Paul tonight opening the show, to me, had grabbed me because it was so different," said Mantell. "Logan Paul opening the show, and he is going to go up against Roman Reigns somewhere, sometime. I think it's a great match-up."

Reigns' latest title defense was against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The Tribal Chief has pretty much gotten used to defending his titles against superstars with a history in combat sports.

The Tribal Cheif has previously defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle, both of whom have competed in the UFC. Meanwhile, Logan faced Floyd Mayweather in his third pro-boxing bout in June 2021.

