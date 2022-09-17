"It's a great match-up" - WWE Legend gives honest verdict on Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Logan Paul's interaction with The Bloodline on SmackDown confirmed the ongoing rumors of his next match being scheduled against Roman Reigns. While reviewing the latest episode, Dutch Mantell admitted that he liked the idea of Reigns defending his title against Paul.

This week's SmackDown opened with the social media personality sending a message to Roman Reigns' Bloodline stable. While the Tribal Chief wasn't present on the show, Paul Heyman led the Bloodline out during the segment.

Dutch Mantell enjoyed the angle and was looking forward to seeing Logan Paul take on The Tribal Cheif.

Here's what the legendary manager stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"But I think Logan Paul tonight opening the show, to me, had grabbed me because it was so different," said Mantell. "Logan Paul opening the show, and he is going to go up against Roman Reigns somewhere, sometime. I think it's a great match-up." [5:34 - 5:49]

WWE has not officially confirmed it yet, but Roman Reigns is expected to wrestle Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th, 2022.

The announcement is expected to be made during Logan's live press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it will be interesting to see if Reigns responds to the challenge.

Dutch Mantell explains why Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns makes sense

Unsurprisingly, fans are split over Triple H's call to have Logan Paul compete in a massive world championship match. The 27-year-old star is still green in the ring, and many don't consider him ready for a daunting assignment against the WWE Universal Champion.

However, Dutch Mantell highlighted that Logan and his brother Jake Paul have proven to be massive draws in boxing.

From a business perspective, booking Paul and Reigns in a marquee match at the next Saudi Arabia show was the right call, believed Mantell:

"They do great gates (Paul Brothers) because they brought some of those boxers out and made a hell of a payday, something that Don King never made them. And they said you should have made this. So, they love the Paul Brothers." [5:53 - 6:20]

Are you excited to see how Roman and Logan's WWE feud plays out?

