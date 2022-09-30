"People forget the business part of the wrestling world"- WWE personality on Logan Paul getting a title match against Roman Reigns

Retired WWE wrestler and current commentator Corey Graves shared his thoughts on Logan Paul getting a title opportunity against Roman Reigns.

The Maverick will battle against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match came as a shock to many as Logan has wrestled just two matches in the WWE ring and only recently joined the promotion.

However, Corey Graves believes the match makes sense from a business standpoint. Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, the color commentator added that Logan is a great character and ignites emotions in fans.

"I love it because of the business aspect of it. People forget the business part of the wrestling world. Yes, we love great matches. Yes, we love great characters and Logan Paul is a great character. He may not have been a WWE creation or a pro wrestling world creation, but Logan is a character. He is polarizing. He makes you feel some type of way. Whether you love him or you hate him, you're either going to tune in because you love Logan Paul and you listen to Impalusive, and you think he and his brother are the greatest thing since sliced bread and you're sure he's gonna knock off Roman Reigns, or you're watching so Roman Reigns can smash him for your enjoyment." [20:05 - 20:50]

Corey Graves believes Logan Paul's match against Roman Reigns is going to be big

Logan Paul's upcoming bout against Roman Reigns will be his third outing inside the squared circle. While the YouTuber has fared well in his previous matches, a match against The Tribal Chief will be unlike anything he has faced in his pro-wrestling career.

Corey Graves added that Logan impressed with his performances at WrestleMania and SummerSlam and will be up for the challenge at Crown Jewel as well:

"We've seen small glimpses and small doses of what Logan is physically capable of. The dudes got all the tools. There is no doubt in my mind that he's going to step up. This is going to be big and I love it. I can't believe I'm saying that, but after all these years, I love it." [21:00 - 21:20]

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are currently two of the biggest draws in WWE. The company's decision to pit them against each other might have its detractors, but it is bound to bring more eyes to the product.

