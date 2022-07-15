“I did not think that was gonna work”: Logan Paul reveals MrBeast doubted his hydration drink venture

On a recent podcast of Impaulsive, Logan Paul revealed to his audience that YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" initially did not believe Logan and KSI's hydration drink company would be a success. Logan started a hydration drink company, PRIME, with fellow YouTuber and boxer KSI earlier this year. The drink was recently launched in the UK, following months of speculation.

Talking to his guests, Dana, Travis, and co-host Mike Majlak, the 27-year-old YouTuber mentioned that MrBeast had reservations regarding Paul's hydration drink venture with KSI. According to Paul, Jimmy said:

"I did not think that was gonna work.”

Logan Paul recounts how he proved MrBeast's suspicions wrong about his business

In the podcast, one of the guests, Dana, who had previously invested in Logan's 99 Originals NFT project, discussed how angel investors are usually not very successful due to their lack of knowledge of the market and business frameworks. He went on to refer to beverage brands that are being made regularly, but do not take off in the market.

In response, Logan Paul added:

"I agree, my one rebuttal would be like I have JJ...it's not just me, it's KSI as well...and from what I see, the story there like writes itself and then our partners are actually making drinks that are brilliant..."

(Timestamp: 1:16:09)

Logan Paul then went on to reveal how MrBeast had confessed to him his suspicions regarding Paul's venture with JJ on a trip to South Africa. The 27-year-old content creator added:

"When I was with...MrBeast in South Africa and PRIME had like recently launched and was doing very well very quickly, he told me like straight up candidly like 'I did not think that was gonna work at all' and that shocked me..."

The group concluded the conversation by discussing how many small ventures generally fail, usually due to lack of a team or structure.

Fans share their thoughts regarding the venture

Viewers of the Impaulsive podcast pitched in with their comments on the venture and investment possibilities. Many even praised the selection of guests as they provided an informative interview on the show. Here are some of the comments added to the clip shared on YouTube:

Fans share their thoughts on the podcast (Image via IMPAULSIVE Clips/YouTube)

Impaulsive is presently among the fastest growing podcasts on YouTube with over 4 million subscribers. They have even managed to pull in major names as guests on the show like Mike Tyson, Ben Shapiro, and Jordan Belfort.

