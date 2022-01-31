"He took my Prime!": Logan Paul shares video of monkey stealing his Prime Hydration bottle in South Africa

Fans of Logan Paul are seemingly confused and surprised after the content creator uploaded a video of a bizarre encounter he had with a monkey.

The video was posted on his Twitter account and shows Logan and his friend freaking out at a few monkeys around them, with one digging through his backpack. The one touching his bag soon leaves, but not without taking a souvenir for itself first.

At the end of the video when one of the monkeys snatched a bottle from his Logan X KSI's Prime Hydration line, Logan yells:

"Yo, he took my Prime!"

Logan Paul reportedly visiting South Africa

In a video posted to Logan's Twitter account, the YouTuber can be seen hopping around in panic as a few baboons surround the area he's in. The cameraman (standing beside Logan) zooms in on a particular monkey that seems to be going through Logan's bag. The elder Paul brother can be heard yelling in the background, at one point exclaiming:

"Not the camera! What do I do?"

Suddenly, a different monkey seated on top of a vehicle nearby car hops towards Logan, chasing him away from the parking lot he's standing in. The cameraman remains unmoved, checking back on the monkey that's sifting through Logan's bag and reporting the same to Logan.

The monkey grabs a bright-red water bottle, part of Logan X KSI's Prime Hydration line, from Logan's bag. The cameraman then yells:

"The monkey has Prime!"

After the monkey leaps away, Logan yells about it snatched his Prime and escaped.

The video ends after Logan successfully grabs his backpack and backs away from the other monkey in the area. KSI later retweeted Logan's video, seemingly amused by the whole situation.

Many users in the replies section of Logan's video ascertained the area to be somewhere in South Africa through multiple factors.

Viewers react to Logan Paul's close encounter with monkeys

Reactions seem to be all over the place, with some even voicing humorous and serious concerns that the entire situation was staged for advertising of Logan's and KSI's Prime product.

Hobby Champs @HobbyChamps @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate I like you, Logan. I really do. I think you're a good guy. But not literally everything you release to the public has to be an ad or promotion. I hope someday you'll understand this and become more than a living ad for yourself and your brand. @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate I like you, Logan. I really do. I think you're a good guy. But not literally everything you release to the public has to be an ad or promotion. I hope someday you'll understand this and become more than a living ad for yourself and your brand.

Screenshot via Twitter/MGH

Several, however, such as DreamSMP member Karl Jacobs, found the situation to be quite entertaining.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prime, or Prime Hydration, is a brand-new product that's the result of a collaboration between Logan Paul and KSI. The energy drink comes in different flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape, and Orange.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan