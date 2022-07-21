"I'm lowkey tapped out" - Logic reveals why he abstains from social media on Logan Paul's podcast

Sir Robert "Logic" made a surprise appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, ImPaulsive, where he revealed why he abstains from social media and the internet in general. The 32-year-old rapper went into retirement a couple of years ago but decided to return from his sabbatical last year after announcing his decision through Twitter.

Speaking to the American YouTuber and boxer, Logic explained that he stays off the internet because all the "crazy" news around the world overwhelms him at times. He said:

"I'm lowkey tapped out"

Logic reveals his distaste for toxic minority in the media

Logic appeared on a special episode of ImPaulsive to discuss various things going on in his life, including coming out of retirement and even conducting an impromptu rap session. Among the various discussions, the rapper revealed that he prefers to stay off the internet but stays connected through other people. He said:

"I think about how crazy the world is and, like, what's going on, and I'm like, I'm lowkey tapped out. I'm tapped out and I'm tapped..."

(Timestamp: 57:39)

Elaborating on his feelings, he said:

"I, without a doubt, believe there's way more good, positive people, things, [and] energy in the world than negative. But just like comments on YouTube or Instagram or Twitter section, the loud minority, it's just always there...they're the loudest, they're screaming, they're sh**ting...and it's f***ing difficult."

He also added that he is not completely oblivious to the entire world and media, saying:

"I don't ignore it by any means. I tap in with my friends, with people I love, with people I work with, and I go 'tell me what's going on in the world today' and it's like, today I found out 'Oh sh*t! Chicago got sh*t up on 4th of July'."

He clarified that being in a position of importance, he tries to stay connected to the rest of the world through his acquaintances.

