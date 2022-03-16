Watch: Dana White's seemingly hilarious reaction as Logan Paul says IMPAULSIVE is No.1 podcast in the world

Dana White recently featured on Logan Paul's fan-favorite podcast, IMPAULSIVE. However, it seems like he isn't an avid fan of the podcast himself. White's reaction to Paul's claims about his podcast being the No.1 in the world conveyed as much.

While discussing the fiasco surrounding YouTube pulling down Full Send's podcast featuring Donald Trump, White pointed out that Joe Rogan's podcast was ranked No.1, with Full Send coming in at a close second. Paul subsequently asserted that IMPAULSIVE was the No.1 podcast in the world, prompting a blank stare from the UFC President.

Former US President Donald Trump recently appeared on the Full Send podcast, which is hosted by the popular creator collective NELK Boys. The 52-minute episode originally aired on March 9.

YouTube declared that Trump allegedly pushing lies about the 2020 election prompted their decision to remove that particular episode from their platform. However, the episode is still available on platforms like Spotify and Apple.

Trump has since raged on about how YouTube's removal of the episode is a hindrance to free speech in the country. He went on to claim that media censorship in the US was inching dangerously close to the situation in Russia.

Dana White hails Conor McGrgeor as the "first real mega-star" of the UFC

In the same interaction with Logan Paul and his band of content creators, Dana White was asked about his experience of working with 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

White, unsurprisingly, had nothing but praise for the Irishman. The UFC president waxed lyrical about his personality and everything that he had achieved in the realm of MMA over the course of his storied career. He said:

"If you look at what he's done in Europe and Australia for us, in the United States, you know. He's the first real mega-star that the UFC had. So, you know, there's been some interesting times. He's an interesting dude to deal with, but, for the most part it's been awesome."

Watch Dana White's appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast below:

