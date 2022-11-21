"London might just be like ropes for filming" - Zerkaa explains why the Sidemen quit filming in London

Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa," took to his Twitch stream to explain why filming on the streets of London is no longer a feasible option for the group. Sidemen, who are pushing for the 18 million subscriber mark, is presently the 23rd biggest channel in the UK. For those unaware, the YouTube group includes the likes of JJ "KSI," Harry "W2S,", Simon "Miniminter," Vik "Vikkstar123," Ethan "Behzinga," Tobi "TBJZL," and, Josh.

The group has managed to accumulate celebrity-like status in the United Kingdom. With London being home to nearly 9 million people, filming in the city has become a major roadblock for the group. Describing it, Josh said:

"London might just be like ropes for filming"

"We're actively tryna plan way ahead for 2023" - Zerkaa explains Sidemen's plan for the upcoming year, says filming in London may be over

Zerkaa, who is the eldest of the seven members of the Sidemen, shared some intriguing details regarding the group's plans for 2023. Considering that some of the most popular Sidemen Sundays are the ones involving travel, Josh said:

"We're actively tryna plan way way way ahead for 2023. I think like next year the meta for Sidemen Sundays are gonna be trips cause you can get like two or three videos done in a short amount of time. They're all like new scenarios, new surroundings, lots of new things to do..."

He went on to add:

"Especially like, if we're like in European country that doesn't speak English, is obviously ideal for filming because it means you don't get disturbed while filimg..."

He concluded by saying that filming in London has become a difficult task for the group. Josh mentioned:

"I think London might just be like ropes for filming now, I think we might have to just throw in the towel for London. That's it really, unless we're like desperate."

This is not the first time Josh has spoken about the issue. In October, the streamer said that due to the group's burgeoning popularity, filming in London has become a lot "harder."

Fans react to Sidemen's plans

Considering their trip-centric videos are largely popular among fans, the Sidemen will look to film videos that involve members going around the world. Reacting to Zerkaa's revelatory words, fans shared a host of reactions:

Fans react to the group's plans (Image via ZerkaaShorts YouTube)

Sidemen Sundays is an ongoing series of videos for the group that has been running since the creation of their channel. Their most-watched video involves a $29K vs $200 European holiday which has garnered over 93 million views.

