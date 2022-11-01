"Long overdue" - Valkyrae showcases her ‘Raefrigerator’ cosplay for Halloween 2022

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" finally showcased her much-awaited "Raefrigerator" cosplay during a Halloween 2022 livestream on October 31, 2022.

After introducing the special broadcast and greeting her audience, the 100 Thieves co-owner revealed that she was donning a "long overdue" refrigerator costume. She said:

"Hello everyone! Good afternoon, happy Halloween! Yes, yes, yes, Raefrigerator is here! Long overdue fridge."

Valkyrae provides details about her "Raefrigerator" cosplay during special Halloween livestream

During her livestream, Valkyrae revealed that she was finally cosplaying as a "Raefrigerator." She said she even tried to spray her hair to match the color of the costume:

"Oh here I am. I also tried to spray my hair. It didn't work. It's a little gray. Anyways, hello! This is me, I posted the pics on Insta and Twitter."

The YouTuber claimed that the cosplay "turned out way better" than she had expected. As she displayed its details, she exclaimed:

"Yeah, it turned out way better than I thought! I didn't, you know, I didn't realize like, how detailed the inside was going to be! I have so much stuff in me! Like, check this out! Look, I got some Coca-Cola, I got two different kinds of milk, I got orange juice, Pepsi. I got some vegetables. Unfortuately no carrots."

The streamer soon noticed that a fan jokingly called her a "mini fridge." She replied:

"I got some ketchup and mustard. I got all sorts of... who said mini fridge?! What do you mean?! Anyways, I wore this to QT (Cinderella)'s Halloween party yesterday, and it was a hit! So many people came up to me and they're like, 'What are you?' I was like, 'I'm a fridge! Would you like a beverage?'"

Valkyrae concluded the discussion by declaring the "Raefrigerator" costume as her favorite ever:

"It was actually so fun to wear. Surprisingly, this is my favorite I've ever worn. Ever! It was so comfortable. I was warm. People really liked it. Yeah, I think, you know what, I'll just be another appliance next year."

Fans react to the streamer's Halloween 2022 costume

Valkyrae's Halloween 2022 costume went viral on Twitter, and her post attracted well over 73,000 likes. More than 1k community members were present in the reaction thread. Here's what they had to say:

Miyoung @Kkatamina @Valkyrae LMFAOOO idk why but this is so wholesome and hilarious and cute at the same time 🥺 @Valkyrae LMFAOOO idk why but this is so wholesome and hilarious and cute at the same time 🥺❤️

hasanabi @hasanthehun @Valkyrae my lifestyle is not a halloween costume @Valkyrae my lifestyle is not a halloween costume 😡

yvonne 🎀 @yvonnie @Valkyrae She just really let her doors wide open like that @Valkyrae She just really let her doors wide open like that

Wendy @Natsumiii @Valkyrae LmAO i love this so much @Valkyrae LmAO i love this so much

Aside from being one of the most renowned personalities in the streaming world, Valkyrae is also an avid cosplayer. Earlier this year, she took the internet by storm after dressing up as Viper from Valorant.

