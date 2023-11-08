"Long time coming": Fans go wild as Dr DisRespect livestreams with Nickmercs and TimTheTatman for the first time in years

Fans of Hercshel "Dr DisRespect" were very excited to learn that the November 8 stream would not only feature his fellow YouTube streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" but also Nick "Nickmercs." For context, this will be the first time in years that fans will be able to see the trio play games together. These creators couldn't stream together because of Herschel's Twitch ban from June 2020.

Dr DisRespect announced that he'd be streaming Fortnite with Tim and Nick on his social media. With these three highly popular content creators not having collaborated in a long time, the post went viral.

The Doc is known for the caricatures used on his YouTube thumbnails. This time, the depictions of his fellow streamers garnered a lot of attention. Some fans welcomed the announcement, with one X user saying that this collaboration was a "long time coming."

Others noted how the picture — which can be viewed in the tweet above — makes fun of TimTheTatman and Nickmercs, who appear as babies.

Fans react to the announcement (Image via X)

Why can Nickmercs finally stream with Dr DisRespect? Ninja and TimTheTatman joined them for Fortnite OG

Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban has been widely talked about in the streaming and gaming circles since 2020. It's been three years, and the real reason for his indefinite suspension has still not been divulged to the public. The popular FPS streamer is still barred from appearing on the Amazon-owned platform.

Fans of Nickmercs will know that he has been partnered with Twitch for the longest time. Because of his exclusivity deal, he could not have gone live with any banned person up till now. However, now that he has signed a contract with Kick and streams on that platform, Twitch's restrictions do not apply to the controversial creator.

Nickmercs even joined in the banter regarding the thumbnails on X, commenting on Dr DisRespect's post in a disapproving tone for being portrayed as a baby landing with a parachute.

A screenshot of the four popular creators waiting in the lobby (Image via Dr DisRespect/YouTube)

To the excitement of fans, not only did the OG trio come on stream together for the first time in years, but they were also joined by the Fortnite Icon Tyler "Ninja. This broadcast complemented the nostalgia trip that Epic Games has been going for with the game's latest season.