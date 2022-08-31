"Lost 50M just to win 2.2M" - Fans react to xQc winning $2.2 million during a gambling stream

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" was spotted playing slots and gambling once again, and he eventually ended up winning a seven-figure amount on stream.

Felix hosted a 20-hour-long broadcast on August 28, during which he spent seven hours playing various virtual slot machines. The stars aligned for the French-Candian personality at one point, and he won $2,203,850.

The livestream moment was shared on YouTube, wherein hundreds of viewers reacted to the streamer's moment. One fan comment, in particular, was well-liked by several community members, and it read:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer winning more than $2 million on stream (Image via YouTube)

xQc celebrates winning $2.2 million during a gambling stream

Felix played the Sugar Rush slot machine at the six-hour mark of the August 28 broadcast. He began with a credit balance of $602,828 and bet $1,000 on every roll.

A few moments later, the former Overwatch pro's earnings skyrocketed to $82,650 after he struck an enormous multiplier on the first few spins. After attaining the "Scatter" multiplier, the streamer's win was raised to $56,900.

Two minutes later, xQc won an additional $600k, culminating in a total of $1,337,850. He rejoicingly stated:

"Oh! Big! Boom! Boom, get that one more! One more! We'll make it, little bit more, and we'll make it! Rich bag! Come on, come on, come on! Look at that screen, though. Big!"

Timestamp: 06:21:42

xQc hoped to get the most out of the virtual slot. His wish came true when he won a $548,000 bonus. Felix claimed that he was still down $6.8 million after winning $2.2 million:

"Big b*lls! Oh my god! F**k, man, we needed that s**t so bad. Oh my god! F**k man, now it's... it owes me only like, f***ing like, $6.8 mill now. Bro, that was bonkers! I'm twisted like a f***ing pretzel now, man."

Fans react to the streamer winning big during gambling stream

The YouTube comments section featured more than 170 fan reactions. While some fans ironically suggested that viewers should begin gambling, others jokingly claimed that the "secret to hitting big" was to gamble $1,000 per spin.

Here is a snapshot of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer bagging a big win during a gambling stream (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

This was not the first time xQc won a significant amount of money while gambling. The Twitch icon revealed earlier this month that he won $5 million while playing The Gates of Olympus slot machine during an off-stream gambling session.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi