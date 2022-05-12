Lost Ark servers will be temporarily offline (May 12): Patch, server downtime, maintenance schedule, and more

The Lost Ark servers will once again be temporarily made offline today as Smilegate conducts their weekly scheduled maintenance of the MMO’s servers.

According to their official Twitter post, the game servers will be coming down today, May 12, 2022, at 12.00 am PT / 7.00 am UTC / 9.00 am CEST. They will be patching in a new update during this time and will look to address some of the issues that the game is facing at the moment.

The downtime of the servers is estimated to last for approximately four hours. However, it can extend for a bit longer based on how well the patching process is going from the developer’s end. Hence, players can expect the servers to come back online at 4.00 am PT/ 11.00 am UTC/ 1.00 pm CEST.

The maintenance period may extend beyond the expected time frame, and players looking to log back into the game might have to wait a little longer before the servers are officially live again.

Lost Ark to introduce the May 12 patch update later on today

The Lost Ark May 12 update is not exactly a big one, and the developers will mostly be focusing on backend improvements during this maintenance schedule. Smilegate will be looking to iron out some of the issues that are persistent with the servers right now but will not be introducing any major changes to the game.

However, one bug fix that will be arriving with the May 12 update will be the fixes to the issues that the PvP leaderboards are facing. Lost Ark is currently facing an error that is preventing the leaderboards from loading on multiple servers, and this has been one of the major issues that the community has been complaining about over the last couple of weeks.

Additionally, the developers have also mentioned that the reason behind today’s update being small is because of the May Content Update that will be taking place next week. Smilegate has a lot of new content planned for the new update from Legion Raid-Valtan to Deskaluda Guardian Raid.

As the May Content Update for Lost Ark is set to go online on Thursday, May 19, 2022, they are keeping today’s patch short and are not looking to introduce too many things in the MMO right now.

As mentioned previously, the servers are expected to go live at 4.00 am PT/11.00 am UTC/1.00 pm CEST. However, it can take longer based on how well the maintenance is going.

