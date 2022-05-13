Lost Ark servers will temporarily be offline (May 13): Hotfix, server downtime, maintenance schedule, and more

Lost Ark servers will temporarily be taken down today for a significant period, as Smilegate will look to deploy improvements to the game in anticipation of the May Content Update.

This will be the second day in a row that the servers are being taken down, with yesterday’s weekly server maintenance introducing a new patch. Today’s downtime will be more about hot fixing some prevalent issues in the game and prepping the servers for the considerable content drop planned for the upcoming Thursday.

Lost Ark @playlostark All Lost Ark servers and regions will be coming down for a hotfix on May 13th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST.



Expected downtime is approximately 5 hours.



This hotfix includes infrastructure improvements that are necessary to deploy ahead of next week's May Content Update.

According to the official Twitter post, the Lost Ark servers will go offline today, May 13, at 12 am PT/7 am UTC/9 am CEST across all the regions.

According to the developers, the downtime will be approximately five hours long, making it one of the most extended server maintenance schedules in the MMO.

However, the time can extend beyond five hours, and depending on how well the new hotfixes are working out, players might need to wait a bit longer to log into the game.

Lost Ark to receive infrastructure improvements ahead of May content update

The month of May has lots in store for Lost Ark fans as the MMO is set to receive a plethora of content as part of their May Content Update.

This will be one of the biggest expansions that the western servers will receive since their launch earlier this year, and users are pretty excited to see just how well the new game modes and classes play out when they officially drop.

In anticipation of all the new update that is set to go live on May 19, next Thursday, Smilegate has decided to temporarily take the servers down today.

The 5-hour downtime will focus on introducing a hotfix to introduce infrastructure improvements. According to the developers, these changes are a necessity ahead of next week's content drop.

The servers will be taken down in just a couple of hours, and gamers can expect them to go back online once again at 5 am PT/12 pm UTC/2 pm CEST. As mentioned, the hot fixing can take a fair bit longer to complete, and fans might have to wait some time more before booting up the game.

It's pretty difficult to ascertain what the exact changes will hit the game, but hopefully, Smilegate will look to provide fans with the hotfix notes once the servers are back online.

