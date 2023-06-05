Ludwig and Ninja weigh in on the debate surrounding content creators and their responsibilities towards their audiences

Popular Twitch and YouTube streamers Ludwig and Ninja have weighed in on the online discussion surrounding content creators being responsible for their audiences. The debate about the topic started a few weeks ago after veteran YouTuber iDubbbz publicly apologized to his viewers for his past content and distanced himself from his problematic and edgy fans.

The move, while lauded by many, started a huge discussion about the extent to which a streamer or a creator should be held accountable for and by their audience. Popular variety streamer and YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren recently tweeted about the issue in a reply to @WillyMacShow.

𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂𝓜𝓪𝓬𝓢𝓱𝓸𝔀 @WillyMacShow



If you have 100,000 viewers, statistically speaking one of them is going to be unhinged. You are not responsible for your audience unless you directly tell them to do something. They are their own people.

The Twitter user had argued that if one of 100K viewers does something bad, that should not be a reflection on the streamer, but Ludwig refuted that statement by saying that the line of argument was weak because the creator still bears responsibility for influencing the rest of the people in that sample group.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren

@WillyMacShow The argument that statistically 1/100,000 people will be unhinged so you bear no responsibility on the other 99,999 is incredibly weak

Veteran streamer and Fortnite icon Ninja also weighed in on the issue and replied to Ludwig, giving a different perspective to the same argument. Ninja was of the opinion that while streamers are not directly responsible for the actions of their viewers, they have the moral duty to be good role models for their audience.

Ninja @Ninja

@LudwigAhgren @WillyMacShow You aren't responsible FOR them but YOU have a responsibility to be a good role model and leader, especially when you are talking about sensitive topics.

Why did iDubbbz's recent apology start a debate about content creators and their responsibilities?

For those out of the loop, Ian "iDubbbz" recently posted a 17-minute-long video on his official YouTube channel in which he apologized for his past behavior. Old fans were split in their reception of the video. Many viewers appreciated iDubbbz's willingness to reflect on his past actions and acknowledge any harm he may have caused. However, others were less receptive and felt that iDubbbz was disavowing the controversial content that made him famous.

Some of his comments about people who like his old content being "edgy" and "red flags" resulted in a backlash, with many fans lashing out at Ian. The primary focus of iDubbbz's video was to address and apologize for his past usage of racial and offensive language. The apology received praise from individuals like HasanAbi, who commended iDubbbz for recognizing the impact of his actions.

That said, the reason Ludwig and Ninja are talking about creators being responsible for their audience is that iDubbbz had talked about streamers and online figures and their roles in shaping their audience. The issue gained widespread interest on the internet, with people from both sides clashing on social media.

Fans will notice that the iDubbbz has already removed some of his old content from the channel that he deemed unsuitable for his audience, including the popular series Content Cop, which he thought crossed the line because it resulted in other creators getting harassed and bullied on the internet.

