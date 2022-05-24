Ludwig, Pokimane and others react as Maya Higa shares pictures of her new comically small truck

Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, Twitch streamer Maya Higa shared pictures of her brand new truck, and fans are loving every bit of it. Maya recently bought a new truck and shared some of its photographs on her Twitter handle, eliciting interesting reactions from other streamers.

From Valkyrae to Ludwig to Pokimane, fellow peers have been poking fun at the "comically small" truck. Sharing her latest purchase with her Twitter family, the streamer notes:

"Picked up my new truck yesterday, and he is comically small but I love him."

Read on to see how other streamers reacted to Maya Higa's brand-new truck.

Twitter goes into a frenzy after Maya Higa shares pictures of her brand new truck

The hype around influencers buying something luxurious is always at its peak, and that's precisely what happened earlier today, when Twitch streamer Maya Higa shared glimpses of her brand new truck.

Maya @mayahiga picked up my new truck yesterday and he is comically small but I love him picked up my new truck yesterday and he is comically small but I love him https://t.co/ly8UDf7QgT

The tweet has already gone viral as it accumulated more than 46.7k likes and 415 tweets within a couple of hours. A number of her friends, including Valkyrae, Ludwig and Pokimane, were seen in the reply section with their own humorous remarks on the truck.

Many other Twitch streamers and content creators were seen poking fun at the size of the truck. Here are some of the tweets in that regard.

pokimane @pokimanelol @mayahiga smol cute car for smol cute girl @mayahiga smol cute car for smol cute girl

Not only this, but a number of Maya's loyal fans and audiences participated in commending their favorite streamer and showering her with a wave of positive messages and well wishes.

Toxic @harryvaper0 @mayahiga you vs the guy she told you not to worry about @mayahiga you vs the guy she told you not to worry about https://t.co/cQXLchPGQb

Josh Freed @JoshFreed2 @CoreyCaustic @mayahiga Good luck man. I work at a ford dealer and they cut off ordering them back in January. I ordered one cause I wanted one even though I can’t even afford it right now because I probably won’t see it until next year sometime. Almost any that come in are for customers. @CoreyCaustic @mayahiga Good luck man. I work at a ford dealer and they cut off ordering them back in January. I ordered one cause I wanted one even though I can’t even afford it right now because I probably won’t see it until next year sometime. Almost any that come in are for customers. https://t.co/lxyGeo8q3V

JadeFlagon @JadeFlagon @mayahiga I was looking at buying the same car they don’t seem as small in person as in this picture @mayahiga I was looking at buying the same car they don’t seem as small in person as in this picture https://t.co/fIxyY2dUAO

WordiestAxis1 @WordiestAxis1 @mayahiga Nice! Welcome to the club as maverick owner! They’re sharp and useful mini trucks! @mayahiga Nice! Welcome to the club as maverick owner! They’re sharp and useful mini trucks! https://t.co/6PD3tK89qx

earth_2_rob @ThankYouMate @mayahiga The only reasonable way to decorate the interior is this way, im sure @qtcinderella would agree @mayahiga The only reasonable way to decorate the interior is this way, im sure @qtcinderella would agree https://t.co/6YjUJVa96l

LEAH (leehaw) @leahdb98 @mayahiga wait it’s so smol…..also i wouldn’t be opposed to taking driving lessons in THAT!! @mayahiga wait it’s so smol…..also i wouldn’t be opposed to taking driving lessons in THAT!!

Émile @NotEnoughBlond @mayahiga Did u know it was small right? It was not like that you want a full adult truck and someone gave you a cute "baby" truck (In the first picture it does not even look that small, just when you see the other trucks) @mayahiga Did u know it was small right? It was not like that you want a full adult truck and someone gave you a cute "baby" truck (In the first picture it does not even look that small, just when you see the other trucks)

DRZ52 @BeauxFiftyThree @mayahiga yes It started as a car in the late 60's till 70's Ford redid as a truck @mayahiga yes It started as a car in the late 60's till 70's Ford redid as a truck

Well, it goes without saying, but it seems like the tweet continues to gain more and more traction as time goes by.

Who is Maya Higa?

Maya Higa is a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, gamer and, most importantly, an animal conservationist. She started her streaming journey way back in 2009 and has been quite consistent with her work ever since. Besides Twitch, Maya is extremely active on her Instagram handle as she keeps updating her fans about her personal as well as professional life.

Despite getting immense love and support from her viewers, Maya has had her fair share of controversies. Way back in September 2021, OTK founder Mizkif and Maya announced that they would be partying ways after dating for two years.

Back then, Maya took a small beak from her social media channel to process her breakup and focus on her streaming career. Even though the entire situation was extremely sticky for the duo, they somehow sorted everything out and moved on with their lives.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul