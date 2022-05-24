Ludwig, Pokimane and others react as Maya Higa shares pictures of her new comically small truck

Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, Twitch streamer Maya Higa shared pictures of her brand new truck, and fans are loving every bit of it. Maya recently bought a new truck and shared some of its photographs on her Twitter handle, eliciting interesting reactions from other streamers.
From Valkyrae to Ludwig to Pokimane, fellow peers have been poking fun at the "comically small" truck. Sharing her latest purchase with her Twitter family, the streamer notes:
"Picked up my new truck yesterday, and he is comically small but I love him."
Read on to see how other streamers reacted to Maya Higa's brand-new truck.
Twitter goes into a frenzy after Maya Higa shares pictures of her brand new truck
The hype around influencers buying something luxurious is always at its peak, and that's precisely what happened earlier today, when Twitch streamer Maya Higa shared glimpses of her brand new truck.
The tweet has already gone viral as it accumulated more than 46.7k likes and 415 tweets within a couple of hours. A number of her friends, including Valkyrae, Ludwig and Pokimane, were seen in the reply section with their own humorous remarks on the truck.
Many other Twitch streamers and content creators were seen poking fun at the size of the truck. Here are some of the tweets in that regard.
Not only this, but a number of Maya's loyal fans and audiences participated in commending their favorite streamer and showering her with a wave of positive messages and well wishes.
Well, it goes without saying, but it seems like the tweet continues to gain more and more traction as time goes by.
Who is Maya Higa?
Maya Higa is a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, gamer and, most importantly, an animal conservationist. She started her streaming journey way back in 2009 and has been quite consistent with her work ever since. Besides Twitch, Maya is extremely active on her Instagram handle as she keeps updating her fans about her personal as well as professional life.
Despite getting immense love and support from her viewers, Maya has had her fair share of controversies. Way back in September 2021, OTK founder Mizkif and Maya announced that they would be partying ways after dating for two years.
Back then, Maya took a small beak from her social media channel to process her breakup and focus on her streaming career. Even though the entire situation was extremely sticky for the duo, they somehow sorted everything out and moved on with their lives.