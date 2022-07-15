“That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen” - Ludwig recalls the worst fan encounter he's had

YouTube star Ludwig recently took to his podcast to reveal one of his worst interactions with a fan. Speaking with Nick, Slime, and Aiden, the 27-year-old mentioned how a fan made him click his picture with chess player and Twitch streamer Qiyu "Nemsko" before trying to click a selfie with him.

He narrated the incident on his podcast, The Yard, which was created last year and already has over 200K subscribers on YouTube. The group discussed various topics on the podcast's latest stream, including a small segment called 'worst fan interactions.'

It was during this segment that the former Twitch streamer recalled his experience with a fan and exclaimed:

"That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen!"

Ludwig recounts how he was made to click a picture of the fan

The American Twitch streamer turned YouTuber recounted his worst interaction with a fan, which happened at a creator's convention. Speaking on the podcast, he added how a fan had come up to him and Nemsko and asked the American streamer to click a picture of him with the Chinese-Canadian chess player.

Ludwig said:

"I'm sitting in line someone runs up to me, and we're also with Nemsko, and they walk up to me, they b-line to me, and I'm like 'They want a picture,' they go to their phone, and they go, 'Take a picture of me and Nemsko.'"

(Timestamp: 1:15:03)

Taking the interaction one step further, the fan also attempted to procure the contact details of Nemsko. Ludwig added:

"And then I'm like, 'All right. I'll take it.' And then he goes, 'Can I have your number?' to Nemsko. Immediately she's like, 'I have a boyfriend. No.'"

He then revealed how the fan then tried to click a picture with him after being rejected by Nemsko. He further added:

"And then he comes to me, right after that interaction and goes, 'Can I get a picture?' and I go 'No, that was the worst thing I've ever seen,' and then, he just does this with his phone (gesturing to click a selfie)... and then I was like 'Just do it and get out.'"

The entire interaction took place in the Dippin' Dots store during the convention.

Fans react to the funny fan encounter

Fans shared their thoughts about the clip that was shared on YouTube. Some of them found the entire interaction extremely funny, and some even suggested that the American was just envious that the fan asked for someone else's number. Here are some of the comments:

Fans react to Ludwig's story (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig is presently among the fastest-growing content creators, with over 3.27 million subscribers on YouTube. He also has an inactive Twitch channel with over 3 million followers.

