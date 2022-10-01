“I got a DM from CrazySlick” - Ludwig reveals CrazySlick asked for financial help following s*xual assault case

During the September 29 episode of the Yard podcast, streaming sensation "Ludwig" revealed that CrazySlick asked him for financial help following the s*xual assault allegations.

Addressing the matter during his podcast, Ludwig revealed:

"I got a DM from CrazySlick."

For context, CrazySlick was accused of s*xually assaulting another Twitch creator AdrianahLee while she was in an inebriated state. The alleged incident took place in January 2020.

Shortly thereafter, numerous women came forward in support of Adriana as they revealed similarly disturbing discord messages from CrazySlick. As the allegations stacked up, the latter mysteriously went "missing," only to be found by close friend and One True King co-founder Mizkif.

Ludwig reveals CrazySlick messaged him asking for money following widespread backlash

(Timestamp: 1:11:50)

In a podcast episode titled If We Swear The Podcast Ends, Ludwig touched down on multiple topics pertaining to the streaming world.

What piqued viewers' interest, however, was his take on the ongoing controversy surrounding Mizkif and CrazySlick. The Streamer of the Year revealed that he owed the latter of the two his earnings from the Multiverse tournament.

Ludwig stated that the streamer messaged him asking for some financial help after being kicked out of Mizkif's content house. He explained:

"Speaking of proof you have something to do too, you haven't been doing your job. We need to do payouts for Multiverses and I got a DM from CrazySlick and he said "I think I’m going to go broke and need money, and I am owed from this tournament you ran.""

Elaborating further, Ludwig revealed that he owed him money from the tournament held in August 2022. He added:

"And, although I do not agree with the actions he did, I also owe him money and I think it’s wrong to not pay out. This is a real DM. It was after the thing. Not like right after, it wasn’t like it came out and he was "yo, collecting a bag so he can go to Cancun" but it was like this past week."

With that being said, the YouTuber didn't reveal the exact amount owed to the controversial streamer.

Social media reacts to podcast

As expected, the podcast was an instant hit, garnering a plethora of reactions from fans worldwide. While the majority of viewers thoroughly enjoyed the conversation, a few compared the podcast to "a middle-school sleepover at 2am."

Here's what fans had to say:

Fan reaction (Image via The Yard/YouTube)

Fan reaction (Image via The Yard/YouTube)

CrazySlick has refrained from all major social media platforms since the allegations. Although his Twitter account has since been deleted, his Twitch handle is still partnered with the streaming platform. With that being said, it is yet to be seen if any legal action will be taken against him.

