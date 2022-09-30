Ludwig reveals CrazySlick got in touch with him and explains why the latter asked for money

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig appeared on The Yard's podcast on September 29. During their conversation, Ludwig informed podcast host Slime that the YouTube group was required to make payouts for a MultiVersus tournament.

Ludwig revealed that controversial Twitch streamer CrazySlick reached out and asked for money because the latter believed that he was about to "go broke."

The Los Angeles-based content creator acknowledged that he owed CrazySlick the tournament winnings, even though he "did not agree" with the Austin, Texas-based content creator's actions.

Ludwig explains why he got a DM from CrazySlick asking for money

At the 1:10 mark of the Yard's podcast title, If We Swear The Podcast Ends, Ludwig reminded Slime that the payouts for the MultiVersus tournament were still due.

The YouTuber stated that he received a direct message from CrazySlick regarding this matter and requested for money. He said:

"Speaking of the proof, you have something to do too. You haven't been doing your job. We need to do payouts for MultiVersus (tournament), and I got a DM from CrazySlick, and he said, 'I think I'm going to go broke, and I need money, and I am owed from this tournament you ran.'"

The former Twitch streamer addressed the recent CrazySlick controversy and said that he owed CrazySlick the tournament winnings:

"Although I do not agree with the actions he did, I also owe him money, and I think it's wrong not to pay out."

Slime wanted to know if CrazySlick contacted Ahgren before or after the controversy:

"It wasn't after the 'thing' though, right?"

Ludwig replied:

"This is a real DM. It was after the 'thing.' Not like, right after, it wasn't like, it came out, and he was like, 'Yo,' and he like, collecting bags to go to Cancun. But it was like, this past week."

The streamer added that he also received a message from ItsSliker asking for financial assistance.

Fans react to the podcast clip

The Yard's podcast clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread featured more than 160 fan comments. Redditor u/Foxfire802 stated that they got confused and assumed the YouTubers were discussing ItsSliker:

One Redditor wondered if CrazySlick had a job before:

Redditor u/TheDonMegalodon replied to the aforementioned comment by mentioning that CrazySlick used to work for a management firm that handled sponsorships and brand deals for content creators:

Another community member replied, saying that CrazySlick has "regularly borrowed money" from other housemates to cover rent:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse" Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse"

For context, CrazySlick made headlines earlier this month when Twitch streamer AdrianahLee revealed that he s*xually harassed her by touching her inappropriately.

