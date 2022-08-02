Create
Ludwig “scammed” MrBeast into letting him upload a video worth $1 million

Ludwig allegedly “scammed” MrBeast into letting him upload a video worth $1 million (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Aug 02, 2022 02:17 PM IST

Ludwig took to Twitter to reveal how Jimmy "MrBeast" allowed him to upload one of his videos worth almost a million dollars. MrBeast is known for having elaborate set pieces and excellent production value, and his latest video was no different. The video, titled I Buried $100,000, Go Find It, was given to Ludwig, who uploaded it to his channel.

The concept revolved around two of MrBeast's fans who battled it out in a race to find a pit full of money located somewhere in North Carolina. After filming the video, Jimmy decided against uploading it to his own channel because he was unsatisfied with the final edit.

i scammed mrbeast into giving me a $1,000,000 video for freeit's live on my channel right now

Canceled MrBeast video lands on Ludwig's channel

The Kansas-born YouTuber is usually known for his larger-than-life philanthropic gestures. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Jimmy now appears to be helping out a fellow YouTuber.

After making a video where fans were tasked with finding a pit of hidden money, the 24-year-old was about to scrap the idea of uploading it until Ludwig came into the picture. The latter was present in North Carolina at the time, and the duo agreed to have the video uploaded on Ludwig'schannel instead. In the intro of the video, Ludwig exclaimed:

"Remember when I flew to North Carolina to film a video with MrBeast? Well, somehow, I managed to scam him to upload it on my channel. I'll let him explain."

MrBeast elaborated:

"I spent over a million dollars filing this video but didn't like how it turned out. So instead of scrapping it, I decided to give it to Ludwig to upload on his channel..."
I spent a million dollars filming a main channel video but uploaded it on Ludwig’s channel to see how it’d do lolGo watch it twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s…

As of now, the video has done very well on Ludwig's channel. It has garnered over 550K views in just four hours. Viewers expect it to surpass his most-watched video, which has five million views. Ludwig himself believes that the video will cross over 10 million views within the first week.

Fans react to the transaction

Fans have welcomed the idea of Jimmy letting a fellow YouTuber use his content. Most viewers were taken by surprise at the unique exchange, and even certain content creators were amused by the decision. Here are some of the comments reacting to the announcement:

@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast Genius, you've setup the algorithm perfectly with some of that new content you dropped like the ice cream truck one. This is all apart of a bigger plan isn't it Ludwig
@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast https://t.co/TQQnbuNmgK
@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast Im reporting you for inpersonation!
@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast so nice of you to give Mr. Beast a platform.
@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast Ludwig be hiding his own One Piece.
@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast LOOOOL this is hilarious
@LudwigAhgren @MrBeast I have dibs on the next video

Although there is a 95 million subscriber gap between Ludwig and Jimmy, the duo has a great relationship off camera, and the community has largely applauded the idea.

