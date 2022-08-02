M.U.T.E. Protocol returns to Rainbow Six Siege: Release date, what to expect and more

Aside from being a highly competitive shooter game, Rainbow Six Siege provides players with new and enjoyable limited-time game modes. With every new season, a unique game mode arrives that capitalizes on the existing shooter mechanics to offer a fresh experience.

However, in the case of M.U.T.E Protocol, players are already quite familiarized with the concept. By turning existing operators into cybernetic soldiers, competitors will hunt each other down.

On August 2, 2022, Rainbow Six Siege fans will be introduced to the new and improved M.U.T.E. Protocol, and here's everything they should take note of.

About Rainbow Six Siege's returning M.U.T.E. Protocol game mode

M.U.T.E. Protocol is popular for its unique take on the retro cyberpunk theme in Ubisoft's shooter game. Along with its return to Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft is bringing a brand new Arms Race game mode that has not been seen before.

Like last time, players will compete on a modified version of the Tower map that adopts a futuristic aesthetic. As for objectives, they will clash in an arms race mode where the first team to destroy the brain with a golden hammer wins the game.

To reach the golden hammer, players have to upgrade their primary weapons by killing opponents. However, this can pose a problem as getting killed will lead to demotion.

This time around, players will be granted special powerups scattered all across the map as well as a universal dash ability. The latter somewhat resembles Oryx's ability to break through walls and create multiple lines of sight.

Coupled with that, this event will also bring a special M.U.T.E. Protocol Collection with brand new organic skins, operator card backgrounds, weapon skins and more items. Furthermore, players will be introduced to a Merging Process bundle, which contains a signature weapon skin, universal attachment skin, charm and operator card backgrounds.

Aside from that, flesh and metal packs can be obtained by completing special event challenges or purchasing them for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each. However, players do have the option to get individual bundles for 1680 R6 Credits each.

These M.U.T.E Protocol 2020 skins will be available in the store for a limited time, so players are urged to get their hands on them. Additionally, those who buy or own the M.U.T.E. Protocol 2020 packs will get a free corresponding Operator Card for each bundle.

Players can enjoy the Rainbow Six Siege limited time event from August 2 to 23, 2022.

