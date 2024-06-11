m0NESY set to join G2 Esports for CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024

G2 Esports is ready to roll out the red carpet for m0NESY and allow fans to finally breathe a sigh of relief. With the 19-year-old Russian AWPer getting his last-minute visa approval, the European powerhouse is all set to light up the BLAST arena. On June 10, 2024, an X post stated that the IEM Dallas 2024 MVP will temporarily not feature in the G2 Esports squad for the BLAST premier starting from June 12, 2024.

However, according to his telegram channel, the Russian prodigy has finally got his visa approved, allowing him to enter the Wembley arena.

m0NESY will join G2 despite having visa issues earlier

Ahead of BLAST Spring, the AWPer was all set to miss the tournament due to visa issues and seemingly got replaced by G2’s coach, TaZ. However, according to his telegram channel, he is on his way to collect the passport for London. Hence, he’s most likely to make it to London before the zero hour.

Consequently, CS2 fans might witness one of the greatest rivalries in this new era featuring two prodigies — donk and m0NESY. With the young Russian in the squad, G2 fans are quite confident of lifting a second consecutive trophy. As of writing, the G2 lineup looks like this:

asmus “HooXi” Nielsen (IGL)

Nielsen Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Isaković Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Osipov Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Kovač Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Kovač Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas (Coach)

