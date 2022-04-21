"I thought somebody killed you": m0xy attacked by spider on xQc's stream

There was a brief frightening moment on Felix "xQc" Lengyel's stream with fellow streamer m0xy. The two were playing a ranked game of League of Legends when m0xy started yelling before going silent.

Lengyel, assuming something terrible had happened to his friend, looked very concerned. Calling to see if he was ok, he eventually got a response. m0xy put his headset back on to say that a spider attacked him. Lengyel was probably relieved but frustrated that his fellow streamer made him worry over a spider.

"I thought somebody killed you or some s**t."

m0xy attacked by a spider on xQc's stream

The duo were playing bot lane together in a ranked League of Legends match on stream. Suddenly, m0xy started yelling before going silent, his champion not moving.

Lengyel had an obvious look of concern on his face, fearing something terrible had happened. He turned off his music and started calling the fellow streamer to see if he was okay.

"Are you Okay? Hello?"

When he returned, m0xy explained that a spider had attacked him at his desk. Lengyel's concern quickly turned to anger, as he thought something serious had happened. He hurled some insults at m0xy for being that scared of a spider.

"You're such a f*****g p***y. I'm so done, man."

m0xy, still shaken up by the event, explained what happened.

"Bro, I just hit my hand so hard. Bro, I felt the cobwebs."

Luckily, nothing bad happened to the streamer. It is possible that xQc was afraid of his friend having his house broken into or swatted. Swatting is a grave concern, especially for streamers. There have been numerous incidents of streamers being swatted while livestreaming.

While Lengyel was frustrated that m0xy made a big deal out of what he felt was nothing, he was probably relieved at the same time.

Fans react to m0xy being attacked by a spider

Viewers of the livestream shared Lengyel's concerns for m0xy at the time, flooding the chat with MonkaW's until he returned.

Fans on Reddit joked after the clip was posted on r/LiveStreamFail.

Since playing League of Legends, many fans made jokes about the in-game champion Elise, who is a humanoid spider.

Many shared that they were concerned watching the incident live, sharing xQc's fears that m0xy was swatted. Lengyel has had his run-ins with swatting in the past, which would explain why he was so concerned.

Luckily for everyone involved, it was just a spider, and nobody got hurt.

Edited by Srijan Sen