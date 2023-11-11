"Made me realize how blessed I am" - Ninja on comparing his content to IShowSpeed

In his latest OG Fortnite stream, Ninja talked about how glad he was to be producing the content he currently does, in comparison to other streamers who are doing "crazy planned" events, referring to creators like IShowSpeed's in-your-face and assertive streams.

He mentioned how he can just play Fortnite and be able to pull consistent viewership even without having to produce typically energetic content, which is what streamers like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have been synonymous with in the past months:

"Dude, yesterday made me realize how blessed I am, bro. I'll just say that."

"I can just be me... I don't have to do crazy planned stuff." - Ninja talks about his content in comparison to IShowSpeed

[Timestamp: 01:56:05]

In a stream on November 11, 2023, Tyler "Ninja" talked about his content versus the content produced by relatively newer creators like IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Jynxzi. He talked about how the newer creators are involved in more over-the-top content, which draws attention and attracts a large audience to their streams.

The topic came up after IShowSpeed previously accidentally leaked Ninja's Discord server on stream, which led to the server eventually being deleted by the latter. Tyler, after talking about this event, then stated:

"However, like compared to your Speed's, your Kai's, your Jynxzi's right now. These young, high energy, high clickbait, like f**king, they just do crazy sh*t, like that has different energy compared to what I have now."

He then mentioned how he feels lucky to be able to produce content without losing his sense of self and ingenuity. He also emphasized the fact that he was able to attract the viewership he currently has, which was around 22,000 at the time of his saying this.

"Dude, yesterday made me realize how blessed I am, bro. I'll just say that. That, like, I can just be me. I can just do this. I don't have to do crazy planned stuff. Like, by the way, it's very entertaining so I get that, I get why all these young guys are so massive and popular... We're pulling the viewers that we're pulling right now... And I can just play Fortnite, dude."

While the 32-year-old mentioned how he understood where the hype emerges from for the louder, younger content creators, he felt grateful that he could just play Fortnite and be able to maintain his channel with the changed viewership dynamics on Twitch.

Furthermore, the streamer thanked his audience for providing him with the opportunity to be himself and continue to provide his unique content style to the platform.

Fans react to Tyler's comments

Many netizens resonated with Tyler's comments, with various users agreeing that it is indeed true that he can still maintain his relevance regardless of the changing tastes of the overall Twitch audience.

While DramaAlert on X believed it to be a diss from Tyler aimed at IShowSpeed, another user disagreed:

Some agreed with what Tyler had to say about the newer content creators while stating that it was not intended to be a diss. But yet others were not quite on the same page:

Some other pertinent fan reactions:

Tyler "Ninja" is a Twitch streamer who rose to popularity when Fortnite went viral. He is considered by many to be the biggest and most popular Fortnite streamer to date, credited with providing exposure to the game through his entertaining and skilled gameplay. With the advent of Fortnite OG, he has returned to streaming the game yet again.