"Made the right choice" - Netizens laud Gabbie Hanna as former YouTuber's fitness instruction video goes viral online

Gabrielle "Gabbie Hanna" emerged as one of the prominent figures during the virtual Vine era in 2014. Despite successfully transitioning into a mainstream YouTuber and singer, Hanna has faced a significant decline in her career. She has, in fact, disappeared entirely from the internet, with her last Instagram post dating back to July 2022.

However, there have been some unexpected updates. Recent videos have surfaced featuring Hanna promoting herself as a fitness coach. The former Vine star experienced an internet meltdown in 2022, prompting relief among fans that she was exploring new ventures now. One X user wrote:

"She was slowly losing her mind trying to stay relevant and made the right choice. There are a lot of influencers out there who need to step the hell away from social media and get back to basics."

"New instructor at Lawrence County YMCA" - Gabbie Hanna re-emerges as a fitness instructor

Gabbie Hanna rose to prominence as one of the biggest stars to emerge in 2014, particularly during Vine's peak era. Remarkably, she ranked among the platform's top three most followed female stars during its heyday.

However, in 2022, she notably experienced a visible manic episode, uploading hundreds of TikTok videos characterized by random reactions and even moments of screaming directed at her viewers.

Since then, she has virtually disappeared from the internet. However, she seems to be exploring a new line of work. In a video that has gone viral, Hanna can be heard stating:

"My name's Gabbie and I'm your new instructor at the Lawrence County YMCA."

The former YouTuber is now promoting a new fitness and dance program at YMCA establishments. The video, posted by Drama Alert, garnered many comments.

However, judging by the responses, fans seemed relieved that she was shifting away from content creation and concentrating on something different. Here are some of the top comments:

The Vine era produced several notable stars despite its closure in 2016. Among them were figures like Logan Paul, who has transitioned into a WWE star, and Jake Paul, who has also made a name for himself as a YouTube personality turned boxer.