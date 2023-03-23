"$20M?!! For a washed Vine star?!!" - Twitter refuses to believe that WWE offered a multi-million deal to YouTuber Lele Pons

WWE Universe was seemingly united in their reaction this time as they refused to believe that YouTuber Lele Pons rejected a $20 million deal from the Triple H-run company.

The 26-year-old former Vine star recently appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's talk show, Impaulsive. During the conversation, Lele Pons stated that WWE reached out to her with a multi-million dollar offer, but she rejected the deal.

Pons further stated that she would follow in Logan Paul's footsteps and "go that route" if there was a scandal in her career. She was quoted as saying:

"They reached out to me. I’m not kidding, they reached out to Johnny and they were like, 'she has to do it'. I was like, if anything happens in my career, I am going to go that route. I got this from you, I will follow in your footsteps."

Lele Pons' statement raised several eyebrows, especially considering the whooping $20 million amount allegedly associated with the potential offer.

WWE fans collectively refused to believe the promotion would offer such a hefty sum to an internet celebrity. They hijacked Twitter with popular GIFs of Roman Reigns saying, "You're lying," and AJ Styles yelling, "That's cap."

Below are some of the best Twitter reactions to Lele Pons claiming that WWE offered her a $20 million deal:

Why did Lele Pons reject WWE's alleged multi-million deal?

Pons discussed her decision in detail and said she didn't factor in the money when rejecting a massive offer. Instead, she argued, it would require a lot of mental preparation for when she faces the public's opinion on her work if she wrestles. Lele Pons continued:

"You know, it takes a lot of energy, how do you deal with that? For me, they can offer me $20 million. It's not about the money, I swear. It really isn't, we fight a lot about this. It's because like mentally I wanna be really prepared because you have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a f*ck about what people are saying because there's a lot of confrontation. And I suck at confrontation. You tell me something and I am just like, 'you're right.'"

While Lele Pons is skeptical of her response during confrontations, Logan Paul believes he will do everything for $20 million. The latter has delivered impressive performances in his previous WWE matches and is gearing up for a WrestleMania bout against Seth Rollins.

