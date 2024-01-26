Logan Paul sends a short message to John Cena on social media, makes a bold claim

Logan Paul took to Twitter/X to send a message to John Cena. The later recently appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Cena's latest WWE appearance was at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, where he lost to Solo Sikoa before bowing out to the WWE Universe and concluding his latest WWE run.

Taking to X, United States Champion Logan Paul reacted to a tweet by Cena and called the 16-time WWE World Champion the 'GOAT.'

"Truly the [GOAT]," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet below:

John Cena opened up about his retirement plans

John Cena recently opened up about his retirement plans, revealing that he intends to retire before 50.

Speaking in an interview with Extra, The Cenation Leader stated that he plans on stepping away from professional wrestling in the next few years.

He said:

"[What's your favorite genre to play if you could choose anything forever and you had to stick to this one, what would it be?] Before you even finish the question, WWE Superstar. I wish I could do that infinitely in perpetuity forever. I wish I could be out in the middle of that ring in front of the live audience on RAW or SmackDown or whatever. There's no energy like it."

He added:

"[You've spoke recently about your exit. What can you tell us more about that?] It's coming. I think when you seriously have to take a look at yourself and realize like, 'Hey, I haven't yet lost my fastball but I've lost a few miles an hour off that fastball.' I think, speaking in UK terms, a lot of footballers have to face the truth sometimes that it's a young man's game and time is undefeated. And I just don't wanna, I wanna stay at the pace of the product and the product is running at a fast pace. So, I gotta play my hand accordingly and when I can't keep up, I should allow those who can the opportunities the business gave me. I think that's really important."

It remains to be seen if Cena will make a WWE return in 2024.

