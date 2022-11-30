Major Malphite buffs hit League of Legends PBE, enhancing armor and damage

On November 30, 2022, Riot Games officially announced a huge number of buffs that will be coming to Malphite in League of Legends' PBE 12.23 patch cycle. The two key areas that the developers are targeting are his armor and damage out.

The buffs will be looking to improve the champion and enhance his presence in the current meta. Riot Games, as of patch 12.23, is looking to improve the performance of tanks specifically, and Malphite's buffs are a result of that.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Malphite buffs:

- W clap armor ratio increased from 10% to 15%

- W cone base damage increased from 15 - 55 to 20 - 60

- W cone armor ratio increased from 15% to 25%

- E base damage increased from 60 - 200 to 70 - 230

In any case, the buffs look amazing, and Malphite will soon be able to easily one-shot squishy ADCs in the late game. In fact, some fans feel that these buffs may have taken things too far.

Full details regarding Malphite's buffs in League of Legends' PBE

Before proceeding any further, it's important to provide the list of buffs that Malphite is set to receive.

Malphite buffs in League of Legends patch 12.23 PBE

The buffs are as follows:

W clap armor ratio increased from 10% to 15%

W cone base damage increased from 15 - 55 to 20 - 60

W cone armor ratio increased from 15% to 25%

E base damage increased from 60 - 200 to 70 - 230

E armor ratio increased from 30% to 40%

The key things that players need to consider are the changes to his base damage and armor through both his W and E. In fact, the massively enhanced armor ratio means that Malphite will now scale much better with items that can make him tanky.

However, his damage scaling has been enhanced as well, which means he can now perform as a bruiser and tank hybrid who can single-handedly win games. It is no secret that in League of Legends, once a tank is ahead in farm and experience, it becomes nearly impossible to kill them. Even the best ADCs struggle in such situations, as the tanks can potentially one-shot them with ease. Hence, it goes without saying that League of Legends players are not very pleased with these changes.

rabbitfufu @AkinoRyuo @Spideraxe30 I see riot has given up on making tank,S time to make everyone bruisers @Spideraxe30 I see riot has given up on making tank,S time to make everyone bruisers

Malphite will now simply need to build Jak'Sho or Sunfire Aegis and that should be enough to dominate the game. These buffs will also make him a powerful jungler as the damage output and armor enhancements mean he can easily clear the jungle by the 3:00 minute mark, which is by far the most ideal situation in pre-season 2023.

In any case, the full impact of these changes is hard to predict right now, but the direction that Riot Games has taken with Malphite will likely polarize the playerbase.

