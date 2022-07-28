Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 announced: Release date, courses, and more details

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans are about to get their next collection of incredible tracks to drive on. The Booster Course Pack Wave 2 was revealed this morning by Nintendo, and with it comes two courses and eight tracks between the two.

Perhaps the most interesting of all is that the pack includes a track that is new to the franchise. However, the track will make its way to Mario Kart Tour mobile at a later date.

Here’s what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans can look forward to when the next track collection drops in early August 2022.

Eight new tracks across two courses await in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s next DLC drop

On August 4, 2022, Wave 2 will be released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, bringing with it the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup. Each of these tracks will be from a previous Mario Kart adventure, except Sky-High Sundae. This colorful track is a brand new experience for Mario Kart fans.

Admittedly, it will eventually come to Mario Kart Tour, but it will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a gorgeous track covered in delicious sweets and has players racing through ice cream bars, across large ice pops, and much more. It’s a bright, visually appealing map that will make its debut in the game.

What about the returning maps? Here’s what fans can look forward to on each course and what game they came from:

Turnip Cup

New York Minute (Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Kalimari Desert (N64)

Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Propeller Cup

Sydney Spring (Tour)

Snow Land (GBA)

Mushroom Gorge (Wii)

Sky-High Sundae (new track)

While the trailer focused greatly on the new map, it also showed off the remastered courses like the N64 classic Kalimari Desert and the purple and yellow-colored Waluigi Pinball from the DS era of Mario Kart racers.

Players who have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will receive these free of charge as soon as the DLC drops for the game on August 4, 2022. Other players can buy the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 on the Nintendo Shop.

Purchasing the Booster Course Pass entitles players to 48 remastered courses, with some based on real-world locations and others being recreations of beloved tracks across the Mario Kart franchise.

The DLC drops will occur in six waves, the first of which was on March 18, 2022. These drops will run through to the end of 2023. Luckily, the next DLC collection will arrive on August 4, 2022, and features all 8 of the above tracks.

