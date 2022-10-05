Mario Kart Tour finally gets Battle Mode: New courses, removal of gacha, and more

Nintendo’s popular mobile kart racer Mario Kart Tour has finally received the update that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

The update, released on October 4, 2022, has added Battle Mode to the game, alongside a pair of tracks. The mode was made famous by Mario Kart 64 and saw up to four players battling with balloons tied to the back of their karts.

Battle Mode has appeared in every game in the franchise since Super Mario Kart. However, it was notably absent from the original Mario Kart 8.

Apart from Battle Mode, the controversial gacha mechanic has also been removed from Mario Kart Tour. It has been replaced with the Spotlight Shop.

Details about the much-awaited Battle Mode and other new features in Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour's Battle Mode is very short at the moment. The game currently has only two Battle courses, but there may be more added in the future. Right now, it has GBA Battle Course 1 and GCN Cookie Land. Thankfully, both are easy to access, and the mode is easy to play.

A unique aspect of Battle Mode is Balloon Battle, which requires players to pop three balloons over the heads of opponents using items like banana peels, bombs, and shells. The team or player who is left with balloons at the end of a round will be declared the winner.

Battle Mode will be available in both single and multiplayer modes. The new Spotlight Shop will allow players to customize their experience in this mode. This is perhaps the most significant feature of the latest update.

Previously, players were forced to suffer through gacha mechanics to unlock content in the game, from characters to car parts. Now, they will be able to head to the Spotlight Shop and directly buy what they want using in-game currency.

Mario Kart Tour @mariokarttourEN You can find Clanky Kart and the Platinum Taxi kart in the All-Clear Pipe that you can fire by clearing all of this tour's cups in #MarioKartTour You can find Clanky Kart and the Platinum Taxi kart in the All-Clear Pipe that you can fire by clearing all of this tour's cups in #MarioKartTour. https://t.co/9lYpXKCjsu

Players will also have access to the Gold Pass, a subscription service for the game that will unlock a number of features. This is where the 200cc mode, Gold Races, gold challenges, and in-game tour gifts can be found.

In addition to these major features, a player’s best score on each course will also be recorded.

Players will also be able to play the next course directly from the race results screen. This will allow them to quickly jump right back into action.

Mario Kart Tour is currently available to play on mobile devices.

