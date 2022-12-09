Markiplier's long-awaited OnlyFans account has arrived, promising 'tasteful nudes'

Popular American YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" has launched his OnlyFans account today (December 9). The content creator has fulfilled a promise he made to his over 34 million subscribers after they met a host of conditions he set.

The YouTube star posted a video on November 2 announcing that all of the goals were met and that he would be following through with his promise. However, he told fans they would have to wait about a month in order for him to have an impersonator removed from the site as well as to prepare his first batch of photos.

The account, which is free to subscribe to, is now live on OnlyFans. No photos have been uploaded as of now, but the profile picture and banner give fans a taste of what is to come. At the end of the profile's humerous bio, he states that all proceeds from the account will go to charity.

"Alright, you impatient, thirsty gremlins. You win."

Markiplier's OnlyFans account had conditions

True to his word, the popular YouTuber followed through on a bizarre promise he made to fans on October 16. He promised fans that he would make an OnlyFans account for charity if they were able to meet a set of conditions.

The first was for fans to listen to his 'Distractible' podcast in order to boost it to the top of the Apple Podcast and Spotify charts. The second was to do the same for his sports podcast, 'Go! My Favorite Sports Team,' pushing it to the top of the sports podcast charts.

After fans successfully boosted the podcasts in a matter of days, he added a third condition, which was to support a documentary he made called 'Markiplier from North Korea.'

"If you don't meet these conditions then I will not make an OnlyFans. My tasteful n*des will not be released to the world."

On November 2, Markiplier announced that fans had met all three goals and that he would follow through with making an OnlyFans account. He said that fans would have to wait around a month in order for him to have an impersonator removed from the site as well as to allow time for him to prepare photos.

The wait is over as of today, as the official Markiplier OnlyFans account has appeared on the site. The account is free to subscribe to, and the bio states that all proceeds from the OnlyFans profile will be donated to charity.

Markiplier stated in his original teaser video that the idea for an OnlyFans account came from the 'tasteful n*des' calendar he sold in 2018, which was also for charity. Once he announced that OnlyFans was officially happening, he told fans to expect the content on the profile to be similar to the photos from the calendar, meaning nothing too explicit.

As of now, fans are still eagerly awaiting Markiplier's first official post on OnlyFans.

