Markiplier Tasteful Calendar memes take over Twitter as YouTuber's recent announcement sends fans into a frenzy 

Markiplier’s fans were sent into a frenzy after he announced that he would be starting an OnlyFans account.

The YouTuber recently released a new video announcing that the proceeds from his potential profile will go to charity. Since the announcement was made, netizens have been reminiscing about his 2018 nude calendar.

On Sunday, October 16, the content creator took to the video-sharing platform to announce that he will be donating the profits from his account to the Cancer Research Institute if netizens fulfill his terms. Fans of the YouTuber would be required to make his Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team podcasts number one on Spotify and its charts.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old has promised to bare it all in front of the internet. After reaching the milestone of acquiring 20 million followers on his YouTube page in 2018, he completely stripped down and covered his intimates with objects.

He shared on his official website:

“I promised that when I hit 20 million subscribers I would release my Tasteful Nudes… AND I’M A MAN OF MY WORD!!”

Fans of Markiplier were able to purchase the 2018 hand-signed calendar for $30. Similar to his recent promise, he also raised $500,000 through the calendar project in two days for the Cancer Research Institute. The calendar in question is not for sale anymore.

Netizens go gaga over Markiplier’s potential nude calendar 2.0

Although Markiplier will not be releasing a calendar this year, netizens are as thrilled as they were in 2018. It seems like followers of the YouTuber are expecting pictures similar to that of his nude calendar to make it to OF. However, no promises have been made by the internet personality.

As many expressed excitement over Markiplier’s creative philanthropic project, some also expressed concern. A few internet users questioned him whether he was sure about creating an OF account and showing up with his birthday suit on the internet.

A few tweets read:

🥀🪦Locke🪦🥀 @thewereraven I swear if Markiplier makes another tasteful nude calendar, I will die happy. I swear if Markiplier makes another tasteful nude calendar, I will die happy.

𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓪🌙✨*𝓢𝓶𝓸𝓵𝓽𝓾𝓫𝓮𝓻 𝓐𝓻𝓬* @TriaTweets 🏽 🤣 @markiplier hmmm...I mean it's for charity & I bought the calendar years ago...soooo why not? time to redownload Spotify @markiplier hmmm...I mean it's for charity & I bought the calendar years ago...soooo why not? time to redownload Spotify 🙏🏽😤 🤣 https://t.co/8nCmaSVnLh

Captain Bench 🐋 @capns_qrtrs every single one of you making tweets about the markiplier calendar i’m putting you on a list. /j every single one of you making tweets about the markiplier calendar i’m putting you on a list. /j

iri ⋆ LILY DAY @haetssaI ahhhhhh markiplier nude calendar im so scared ahhhhh im gonna cry ahhhhhhhh ahhhhhh markiplier nude calendar im so scared ahhhhh im gonna cry ahhhhhhhh https://t.co/B1jzJ139Sc

okay @banana3__lol @markiplier Mark please, I have the 2018-2019 calender still up in my hallway I need a new one @markiplier Mark please, I have the 2018-2019 calender still up in my hallway I need a new one

Captain Mooz 💫 @Mooziplier @markiplier MARRRRK DO IT! DO IT MARK M A R K!! DONT MAKE ANOTHER MARKIPLIER PROMISE YOU DONT STICK TO THEM JUST MAKE ANOTHER CALENDAR MARRRRK @markiplier MARRRRK DO IT! DO IT MARK M A R K!! DONT MAKE ANOTHER MARKIPLIER PROMISE YOU DONT STICK TO THEM JUST MAKE ANOTHER CALENDAR MARRRRK https://t.co/yEHhmLsRqW

robby @yukkult u say ur a markiplier fan but do you have his calendar u say ur a markiplier fan but do you have his calendar

wendy⁷ miltary wife era @eternalyoongs_ the way i have already seen markiplier nudes calendar years ago and just try to forget i have seen it the way i have already seen markiplier nudes calendar years ago and just try to forget i have seen it

Kalysian @Kalys1an @markiplier Calendars need updating YEARLY Mark, clearly we need a new one every year @markiplier Calendars need updating YEARLY Mark, clearly we need a new one every year 😤

Markiplier’s charitable projects explored

As mentioned prior, the internet personality has a history of building revenue for philanthropic projects. In 2015, Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, raised $75,371 after livestreaming himself playing Super Mario World for an entire day. Although he promised to record himself for 24 hours, he ended up streaming only for three hours as he was sick. His followers also beat the original target of $25,000 in a short time.

The money went directly to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.

In 2019, the YouTuber raised $500,000 for the charitable organization My Friend’s Place, after hosting a weekend-long livestream in February. He hosted the livestream on the fundraising platform Tiltify.

He has also raised money for Stand Up To Cancer, where he promised his fans that he would match the amount viewers donated in the first 30 minutes. In total, the content creator raised $246,715 in less than 12 hours.

He has also raised money for other organizations, including the Best Friends Animal Charity and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

