Marvel Contest of Champions introduces new Champion Deathless Guillotine

Marvel Contest of Champions turned nine on December 10, 2023. The developers at Kabam made several new additions for the anniversary. The ongoing celebration became more exciting when they introduced a new Champion, Deathless Gauntlet, the first Deathless created by Thanos.

Kabam will introduce five Deathless Champions, the first one being Deathless Guillotine. She was unveiled via a video uploaded by Kabam on the mobile fighting title’s official YouTube channel on December 15, 2023. Summoners can add the new Deathless Champion to their roster by collecting all pieces of Guillotine’s sword, La Fleur du Mal.

This article provides detailed information about the new addition to Marvel Contest of Champions, Deathless Guillotine.

Marvel Contest of Champions' first Deathless Champion: Deathless Guillotine

The kit of Marvel Contest of Champions Guillotine’s Deathless version has received a few changes compared to the original counterpart, which was released in 2015. Kabam swapped her basic ability from Bleed to Degeneration, aligning with her Mystic class, while her Spectre ability remained unchanged. The changes were done in the original kit, not the reworked version released in 2021.

Here are the details of Deathless Guillotine in the Marvel Contest of Champions:

Deathless Guillotine’s abilities

Always Active: She enters the battle with four souls, each expiring every 10 seconds. Every Soul grants an additional 69.59 Critical Damage Rating. Additionally, Deathless Guillotine receives one Soul for removing every 5% of enemies’ health.

Critical Hits: Her Critical Hits inflict a Degeneration debuff if the opponent cannot block it. The debuff deals 6112.26 Direct Damage upon enemies over six seconds in this mobile fighting game.

Signature Ability - All Attacks: It creates a 10% chance to steal 54.99% of the damage she inflicts and add it to her health for every four souls.

Deathless Guillotine’s special attacks

Special attack 2 - Coup De Massue: It inflicts a 200% Spectre debuff on enemies for 10 seconds, consuming two souls

Special attack 3 - Coup De Grace: Deathless Guillotine’s La Fleur du Maal dishes out Direct Damage equivalent to 2% of the opponent’s maximum health per Soul. This attack consumes 50% of her Souls.

Deathless Guillotine’s strengths

Degeneration: She can inflict Degeneration upon enemies by landing a Crit.

Spectre: She can apply Spectre debuff on enemies, converting their healing effects into damage.

Regeneration: Deathless Guillotine can steal a certain amount of damage she inflicts and add it to her health pool to recover.

Death Guillotine's weaknesses

Opponents with large health pools: She unleashes her Special attacks and Signature abilities using Souls. The amount of Soul she can generate depends on the percentage of damage done to the enemies. This mechanic makes getting Souls from enemies with large health pools slower.

Ant-Crit effects: Deathless Guillotine’s Degeneration ability activates when she lands a Crit in this mobile RPG title. She cannot trigger it against enemies who can prevent or punish the Crits, weakening her.

That covers our Marvel Contest of Champions Deathless Guillotine’s details. Interested Summoners can check out this title's tier list for an easy in-game journey.