MCOC tier list for December 2023: All Marvel Contest of Champions heroes ranked

On the Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) ninth anniversary, Kabam has introduced new champions and a new meta to make the game more interesting for the players. However, while players will now have more champions to choose from for their teams, the ever-changing meta makes it harder for them to keep track of the best-performing choices.

Therefore, the MCOC tier list aims to provide a complete guide about the best picks in the current meta to help you bolster your chances of winning.

MCOC tier list for December 2023: Find the best Marvel Contest of Champions heroes for the team

The Marvel Contest of Champions has introduced a few new champions to the roster, such as Kushala and Chee'lith, ahead of its ninth anniversary. After their introduction, this is what the new ranking of these champions looks like.

MCOC tier list: Best Mystic champions

Diablo is an amazing Mystic champion. (Image via Kabam)

The mysterious champions from Marvel Comics enter the list with the most precise roster of playable characters. These Mystic class champions are the nightmares of the Cosmic class champions due to their ability to remove Status Effect, Cosmic champions’ special attack, instantly.

However, while the Status Effect does not work on them, the slow, stun and enervating attacks of the super-serum-enhanced soldiers from the Science Class do severe damage.

Follow the MCOC tier list below for the best Mystic champions:

S tier: Doctor Doom, Rintrah, Diablo, Tigra, Claire Voyant (Recoil), Kushala

MCOC tier list: Best Mutant characters

Magneto Red is a great Mutant champion. (Image via Kabam)

Mutants are the results of genetic mutations and most of them are the students of Professor Xavier. These Marvel Contest of Champions characters were exposed to genetic mutations at some point that gifted them their Superpowers.

Most of them come with regeneration abilities, making it hard for other champions (especially Skill Class) to defeat them. However, Mutants are vulnerable to the power-draining abilities of the Tech characters.

Here's the list of Mutant characters in the game:

S tier: Apocalypse, Archangel, Magneto Red, High Sig Omega Red, Kitty Pryde, Stryfe, Prof X, White Magneto

MCOC tier list: Best Science class characters

Void is here to take care of the enemies. (Image via Kabam)

Science class characters in the Marvel Contest of Champions are considered to be among the best champions due to their powerful attacks and limited drawbacks. Spider-Man, Hulk, and other comic book heroes fall in this class.

Science class champions have been significantly powerful against the Mystic class characters. However, the highly trained fighters of the Skill class always give them a hard time.

This MCOC tier list ranks all the playable Science class characters below:

S tier: Void, Abomination, Captain America (IW), Mister Fantastic, Mister Negative, Spider-Ham, QuickSilver, Scorpion

MCOC tier list: Best Tech characters

Star-Lord is another amazing Champion in Marvel Contest of Champions. (Image via Kabam)

Ranking the best Tech class characters across the multiverse of Marvel has been among the toughest challenges while creating the MCOC tier list. While these champions can drain power from their opponent, their technology reliability makes them vulnerable against some classes.

Characters like Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Octopus are some exceptions in this otherwise android-heavy class of characters in the Marvel Contest of Champions.

S tier: Captain America (Sam Wilson), Ghost, Warlock, Nimrod, Ultron

MCOC tier list: Best Skill characters

Report about the enemies to Nick Fury. (Image via Kabam)

The trained fighters of the Skill Class give a hard time to the Science class’ androids and other characters. Their accumulation of Bleed damage helps them in these fights. The Skill class champions have some heavyweights like Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Black Panther, and more.

However, these champions fail while facing the Mutant class since the Bleed damage falls short of their regenerative ability in Marvel Contest of Champions.

S tier: Falcon, Nick Fury, Kingpin, Shang-Chi, Valkyrie

MCOC tier list: Best Cosmic class

Hercules arrives from the god realm to help you in Marvel Contest of Champions. (Image via Kabam)

The Cosmic class characters are from different realms. These champions are feared by most in the title (especially Tech class) and yet are vulnerable to Mystic champions. These champions place their Status Effect on their opponents to wear their health down.

Here is the complete ranking of the best Cosmic class champions in the Marvel Contest of Champions.

S tier: Galan, Hercules, Ghost Rider, Hulking, Hyperion, Knull

Choose the best champions based on this Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) tier list to form an indomitable team and increase your chances of winning the games.