Marvel Rivals players debate over the "most annoying" hero to heal

With the first season of Marvel Rivals now in full swing, players took to Reddit to debate over the "most annoying" character to heal during a match. This topic arose after Strategist mains shared a common opinion about how specific character abilities and playstyles make it hard for them to carry out their basic task — healing.

Trending

Groot's abilities make it hard for Strategists to heal teammates (Image via Reddit || Individual-Sign-8739)

On a Reddit thread focusing on this discussion, Redditor r/PossibilityParking51 shared their opinion about Groot and how his Thornlash and Ironwood walls make it hard for Strategists to heal characters on the other side. They stated:

"I have to break my walls right after placing them so often because a magik or something will decide to dive into their whole team"

Not only is it inconvenient for the Strategists, but it is also cumbersome for Groot players since they have to bring their walls down constantly just so solo-diving Duelists can get their heels.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon guide

Spider-man's high mobility makes it tough for teammates to heal this hero (Image via Reddit || Individual-Sign-8739)

Similar sentiments about hyper-aggressive duelists, especially Spider-man, arose from another Reddit user r/bigswagguy1106 who stated:

"and they're spamming "NEED HEALING" while flying around unpredictably at mach 7"

They said this as a response to r/shirotsuchiya's remark on Spider-Man being one of the most difficult characters to heal.

Considering how fast and agile Spider-Man's playstyle is, it does make it hard for certain Strategists to either keep up with his movement or be alert enough to heal him when he returns to the team.

Strategists in Marvel Rivals sharing frustration over unaware Duelists (Image via Reddit|| Individual-Sign-8739)

The hyper-aggressive nature of some clueless Duelists made one Reddit user r/Downtown-Ad4335 express their frustration:

"The ones that jump into a literal 6v1 and then wonder why i couldnt out heal 6 sources of damage."

This stands true for most characters since healing in the heat of a battle is extremely hard for any Strategist. Interestingly, several Redditors seemed to share the same frustration, as they talked about their experiences in similar situations.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide

"Peel" for Strategists to ensure their survival (Image via Reddit || Individual-Sign-8739)

Another Redditor r/novelgpa stated how certain Duelists or Vanguards don't understand the concept of "peel" during a team fight.

"The ones who spam it while supports are being dove and fighting for our lives and don't bother turning around to see why supports aren't healing"

Coined during the early professional Overwatch days, the term "peel" defines disengaging from a team fight to assist a teammate who is being overwhelmed by enemy dives or using hero abilities to assist a player, specifically Strategists.

Marvel Rivals' best Strategists to pick in a match

Invisible Woman is the newest Strategist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Among the many Strategists currently available in Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Night Falls, Luna Snow, and Mantis are the top picks thanks to their character kits. They offer strong healing capabilities and allow a well-coordinated party of heroes to dominate during a team fight.

The newest addition to the Marvel Rivals Strategist roster is Invisible Woman who has been rated to be an A-tier support character in our Strategist tier list. Her unique ability that blocks damage for allies and a primary heal that passes through teammates makes her a great pick during matches.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.