Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC gameplay trailer showcases Deadpool's stabbing and swearing abilities

Deadpool's addition to Faraxis Games' latest superhero-based tactical role-playing game, Marvel's Midnight Suns, has fans excited, and for all the good reasons.

Deadpool is the first among a series of new playable characters that are part of "The Good, The Bad, and The Undead" DLC expansion.

Recently, 2K and Faraxis Games showcased what the Chimichanga-loving masked vigilante would play like in the game, including an in-depth look at his combat skills and the special ability, "En Fuego," which adds some cool bonuses to his existing attack cards.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns



⚔️ The Merc with a Mouth has officially arrived. Join Deadpool as he teams up with the Midnight Suns in our first DLC pack, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead. Available NOW!⚔️ 2kgam.es/3TGGad6 The Merc with a Mouth has officially arrived. Join Deadpool as he teams up with the Midnight Suns in our first DLC pack, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead. Available NOW!⚔️ 2kgam.es/3TGGad6 https://t.co/l7cH3wpKC8

Apart from Deadpool's super attacks and combat prowess, Faraxis Games also showcased the witty and foul-mouthed side of the character, where he usually spouts a rather corny one-liner before dispatching an enemy.

Deadpool is easily one of the most popular characters in Marvel comics, and as such, his absence from the base roster of playable characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns left fans somewhat baffled; however, the merc with a mouth has finally joined the team and is jam-packed with some hilarious one-liners and a devastating arsenal of attacks.

Deadpool brings an arsenal of devastating weapons, attacks, and special abilities alongside his signature witty one-liners in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Deadpool comes as part of The Bad, The Good, and The Undead expansion pack, which also features other playable characters, including Venom, Storm, and everyone's favorite vampire, Morbius, to be added at a later date. The newly released gameplay trailer showcases some cool abilities that Deadpool uses to quickly and efficiently dispatch enemies, while also making snarky comments about other party members or the enemies themselves.

Judging from the trailer, it seems the writers of Marvel's Midnight Suns have taken a lot of inspiration from the original X-Men comics that featured Deadpool and the recent live-action movies starring Ryan Reynolds as the wisecracking anti-hero. Even his attack cards are named after some of his quips, such as "Hey, #^*face!", which is a card that buffs Deadpool's fire resistance for a short period of time.

The trailer also gives a better look at Deadpool's special ability, "En Fuego," which adds bonus perks that add to his standard attack cards.

Successfully knocking out enemies fills Deadpool's En Fuego meter, which buffs up his ability cards that include the "En Fuego" keyword.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns i'm finally HERE! bring your wild little fantasies to life and play as me i'm finally HERE! bring your wild little fantasies to life and play as me 🙌 https://t.co/ohCdkP3Vdb

Depending on the ability card and also the stacks of En Fuego Deadpool has at any given time, the character will receive significant buffs for most of his attacks and abilities, including increased damage, reduced "Heroism" cost, etc.

All-in-all, Deadpool seems to be a fantastic addition to the roster of heroes in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Deadpool is available now as part of the season pass, or the standalone expansion, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead for Marvel's Midnight Suns.

