Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 will not get a free PS5 upgrade, Sony says

Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 will not get any free remastered upgrade on the PlayStation 5, at least for now. In a recent talk with Kotaku, Sony spoke about the confusion behind the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales title, and the Spider-Man remastered free upgrades and standalone downloads.

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 upgrade, standalone version, and more

According to Sony, Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered is only included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ($69.99, ₹5150) for the PS5. They further clarified that Miles Morales’ PS4 version is eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 at no additional cost.

Here is the full statement by Sony:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.”

No current plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man standalone version

Many PlayStation fans were confused as to whether they could get a standalone version of Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered. And the answer was provided by Sony to Kotaku, as currently, there are no plans for making Spider-Man remastered a standalone offering.

Here’s the full statement from Sony:

“There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’ s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.”

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales paid upgrade

The only ways to get Spider-Man remastered on the PS5 is to buy the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, or to get a $20 paid upgrade.

If you have a standard edition of Miles Morales on the PS4 or PS5, then it is upgraded to the ultimate edition by paying 20 USD extra. Furthermore, it makes you eligible for the Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered version.

“The paid upgrade offer is eligible both if you’re upgrading from PS4 to PS5 and if you buy the standard Miles Morales edition on PS5.”

You can play the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 version on the PS5 via backwards compatibility too. But to play the remastered version, you have to buy the ultimate edition or go for the $20 paid upgrade.

