Massive Miss Fortune changes hit League of Legends' PBE, buffing her AP scaling

Miss Fortune recently received some major changes in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) and it seems like Riot Games is giving her AP scaling quite a significant buff. While these changes have been advertised as nerfs, the terminology here is slightly confusing.

This is because the developers are basically trying to indirectly nerf her crit/lethality builds while providing buffs to her AP damage. Instead of making her AD build useless, the developers are simply pushing players towards AP builds.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Miss Fortune nerf:

* E damage AP ratio increased from 100% to 120%

* E base slow reduced from 50% to 40%

* E slow AP ratio increased from 4% per 100 AP to 6% per 100 AP

Obviously, it is safe to say that fans are not exactly happy about these changes since many feel that the AP buffs will make her even more broken. Although AP Miss Fortune is currently quite obnoxious to deal with, these changes will make it almost impossible to trade hits with her during the laning phase.

Miss Fortune's changes in League of Legends PBE will enhance her potential as a support

Before proceeding any further, it is first important to list out all the changes that Miss Fortune has received in League of Legends' PBE.

Miss Fortune changes in PBE

The buffs that Miss Fortune is receiving to her AP scaling are as follows:

Based on these numbers, it is clear that the developers are significantly buffing the AP scaling for her E and R abilities. Although the slow from her E ability has been decreased, the problem is that this reduction does not matter much in the long run.

This was primarily because the slow was never an issue to begin with and it was the damage that she dealt through her E that was problematic. Looking at these changes, the E ability is getting a significant buff on the AP scaling, which means that squishy ADCs playing against Miss Fortune in the lane will get even more harassed.

Alpha Wolf Gaming @AlphaWulfGaming



The slow is not the issue with her E, the damage is. It can singularly chunk the other ADC out of the lane with no interaction.

These changes will make support Miss Fortune strong in League of Legends as she will become a potent lane partner who can harass enemies and push them out of the lane. Her R ability is also receiving an AP buff, which will further help reduce enemies' health bars quickly.

In any case, the full impact of these changes is difficult to predict right now since these changes are only in the PBE. The developers might bring forth further nerfs or buffs next week, depending on how players feel about her gameplay in the PBE.

This is nerfing the oppressiveness of lethality/crit fortune and buffing the potential of support Fortune. I feel like this should be called an adjustment if anything. Hope we get a good explanation as to why it's only a nerf.

However, if these changes go through, fans can expect to see a lot of support Miss Fortune players from patch 12.21 onwards in League of Legends.

