"Massively viewbotting": Trainwreckstv claims top 90% of Twitch streamers are using viewbots to inflate viewership stats

Tyler "Trainwreckstv," a partner for up-and-coming streaming platform Kick, has had a grudge against Twitch and some of its policies for quite some time now. He recently alleged that 90 out of the top 100 streamers on the purple platform use viewbotting to inflate their viewership numbers.

Trainwreckstv has been critical of Twitch's recent anti-gambling directives and has vocally called out the new 50/50-revenue-split policy. However, his most recent claim about streamers "massively" using viewbotting at the top level is quite problematic if proven true:

"I am under the impression... confidently, that in the top 100, at least 90 out of a 100 are not only blatantly viewbotting, but we're talking massively viewbotting. Because you can't tell at that point, right?"

Trainwreckstv says he has seen "backend reports" suggesting most streamers engage in viewbotting

Trainwreckstv went on a pretty long discussion about his claims regarding viewbots being used by most streamers. After saying that 90% of the top 100 streamers use some form of bots to increase their viewership numbers, he claimed that the theory made sense but could very well be untrue:

"Now, to kind of add the icing on the cake, right? It all makes sense. Like I said, this could be some schizo delusional sh*t, who knows? Maybe I am coping. If I was, would I know? Probably not."

The streamer brought up the supposed animosity shown by his fellow colleagues as proof:

"For the longest time, I sat there thinking, 'Why are there streamers either with my viewership average, or, you know, higher than me by 20-30 thousand? Why are they sitting here like so worried about me? Why am I hearing all these things behind the scenes, you know, of sh*t being talked behind my back?"

Trainwreckstv went on to add that these types of behind-the-back conversations were a result of other big creators' insecurities:

"Let's now assume that these are insecure people, right? In a world where these are insecure people, right? I try to put myself in those shoes, and I go, 'Okay. I've been insecure before; how would I act?' And I know how I would act. If I had 50,000 viewers, right? Or 40,000 viewers, and I was sitting and looking at Train that was at 30,000 viewers. And I was, like, actually insecure looking at the numbers are like always competing. I mean, it's pretty logical what we'd all say. 30K fu*kin' viewers...."

Timestamp 1:14:22

After reasoning that certain streamers are probably insecure because they inflate their numbers, Trainwreckstv stated that he had somehow gained access to backend numbers, which made him realize that he was onto something.

Though some fans tend to viewbot their favorite creators, he had apparently noticed that only his own numbers and those of Summit1g's looked legit:

"There are some backend sites that are like super code-y; they are not like user-friendly, right?. God knows how I even was even able to, you know, get access to it and learn how to use it.... Somewhere between 45-85% was like the average, me and Summ1t were one of the only two in the top 100 that maintained a 99% logged-in viewership average."

This basically means that almost every one of their viewers was logged into Twitch when they watched their streams, hinting that Trainwreckstv and Summ1t had fewer viewbots.

"Everyone else ranged from 45% logged-in accounts to 85% logged-in accounts, which would leave... 55%-15% logged-out accounts watching."

Reddit reactions

This is how r/LivestreamFails reacted to the clip shared on the subreddit. Some doubted Trainwreckstv's words. A few were convinced that it was he who was botting, arguing that the streamer had done so before:

Trainwreckstv did note before that he is not accusing any individual streamer. However, he has failed to provide any concrete evidence to support his claims. With Coffeezilla exposing Stake's connections to his new streaming platform, Kick, Tyler's credibility has certainly taken a hit.

