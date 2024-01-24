"Maybe, you're slow" - Pokimane lashes out at viewer over gambling on Twitch

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" made headlines on January 23, 2024, after engaging in a heated exchange with one of her viewers. During the Just Chatting segment of her recent broadcast, Pokimane noticed a message from Twitch user "joshrm99," who had been timed out for 600 seconds by the content creator's moderator.

They wrote the following message:

"Genuine question, Poki. Why do you talk down on gambling and not realize that adults can make their own decisions? Are you slow?"

The Moroccan-Canadian personality expressed her displeasure with the viewer's question, calling them an "absolute idiot" for believing that gambling is only advertised to adults on the Amazon-owned platform.

She remarked:

"For starts - let's not say, 'Genuine question,' and then call someone, 'slow.' It's kind of like, if I said, 'That's a great question! But, you're an absolute idiot to think that gambling is only being advertised to adults only!' When it's being livestreamed on Twitch.tv. Maybe, you're slow! But I say that with such genuine authenticity."

Pokimane later claimed she was "not mad" at people who gambled on Twitch. However, she stated that she believed the content should not be broadcast on the platform:

"No, but seriously - like, I'm not mad at people in general for gambling. I just, personally, thought that, perhaps, it should not be streamed. That's it. And, that's my personal opinion and you can have your personal opinion."

Timestamp: 01:04:40

"The cycle never ends" - Reddit community reacts to Pokimane's heated interaction with Twitch viewer over gambling on the platform

Gambling on Twitch has been a contentious topic of discussion, with several prominent personalities, including Matthew "Mizkif" and Pokimane, advocating for its removal from the platform. Twitch issued a new set of guidelines on September 21, 2022, announcing that gambling on unregulated websites such as Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com would be restricted.

Notable gambling content creators such as Felix "xQc," Tyler "Trainwreckstv," and Adin Ross voiced their displeasure with the decision, with Trainwreckstv labeling Mizkif, HasanAbi, "Ludwig" Ahgren, and Pokimane as "hypocrites" during a livestream on May 30, 2023.

He said:

"I'm telling you, bro, all those streamers, all of them, whether it's Miz, Hasan, Ludwig, Poki - all hypocrites. All of them. Like, that was never about anything. It was petty bulls**t over view-count and money."

On January 24, 2023, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder responded to a Twitch chatter who referred to her as "slow" because of her views on gambling. Over 245 netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have commented on the situation, with Redditor u/Radiant-Psychology96 writing:

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

One community member stated that the "cycle" of gambling-related drama "never ends":

"Are we back to gambling drama again? The cycle never ends."

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more notable reactions:

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Pokimane is one of the most renowned figures in the livestreaming industry, having amassed over nine million followers on her channel. She also received the Legacy Award at The Streamer Awards 2022.